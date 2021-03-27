Global Counter IED Market 2020 Report Delivers Essential Analysis on Top Key Players

Report Title: Global Market Study for Counter IED Market: Market Share, Size, Technology, Development, Investment, Costs, Profits, Technology.

Introduction, Counter improvised explosive devices (IEDs) are crucial systems in battle operations, mainly formed for military forces and law enforcement. These systems are used to detect explosives and dispose of IEDs for counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism, and efforts on the part of law enforcement organizations. Counter IED systems such as handheld, vehicle mounted, naval vessel mounted, and airborne counter IED systems are globally used by the militaries and homeland security agencies., The nature of warfare has changed significantly over the past decade. It is transforming from being weapon centric to technology-centric. Currently, the use of advanced technology is a key determining factor for the success rate of military missions. It helps in enhancing the situational awareness and reducing the number of casualties. As a result, the defense authorities around the world are focusing on procuring various equipment such as communication devices, navigation gadgets, upgraded weapon sights systems, counter systems, and exoskeleton systems which transforms common soldiers into high-tech warriors. The counter IEDs are one such system. Meanwhile, the companies are also focused on making new counter IED systems that are small, weighs less, consumes less power, and can detect IEDs more efficiently, which will help the soldiers to enhance their performance and help in delivering effective military operations., , Regional Analysis, The global counter IED market is expected to register a 2.92% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the market was led by North America with a 31.24% share, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe with shares of 25.28% and 22.80%, respectively. The growth of the global counter IED market can be attributed to the increase in military spending, rising terrorist attacks and focus on counter operations, and increased use of unmanned systems for countering IEDs.

Key Players: –

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), and General Dynamics Corporation (US) are the leading players and together accounted for over 42.02% of the market share in 2017. BAE Systems (UK), Chemring Group (UK), Elbit Systems (US), Harris Corporation (US), L3 Technologies, Inc. (US), and Raytheon Company (US) are some of the other companies operating in the market.

Target Audience

Counter IED manufacturers

Counter IED Suppliers

Counter IED companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Counter IED

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing Counter IED Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global Counter IED market, by Type

6 global Counter IED market, By Application

7 global Counter IED market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global Counter IED market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

