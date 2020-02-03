Global Cosmetic Implants Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Implant Type, Raw Material, End User and Region.

Global Cosmetic Implants Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Global Cosmetic Implants Market

Cosmetic implants are available in the market in the form of numerous shapes and sizes to suit the body outline of patients. These implants are used in dentistry, breast augmentation surgeries, and face reconstructive surgeries.

An increase in demand for cosmetic implants and aesthetic procedures is significantly driven by individuals to get rid of signs of aging and this factor is expected to make a favorable impact on the global cosmetic implants market. Additionally, the extensive media coverage by celebrities about the welfares of aesthetic procedures is projected to boost the growth of the global cosmetic implants market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the high cost of treatment, low compensation rates, and the possibility of malfunctions are projected to hamper global cosmetic implants market growth.

The cosmetic implants industry is witnessing various advances in cosmetic treatments. Surgeons are progressively designing exclusively customized implants by picking from an extensive range of implant sizes, styles, and materials. With the introduction of 3D navigation, surgeons are focusing on execution procedures with superior precision during the implant position. Technology advancements will further boost the cosmetic implants market growth during the forecast period.

The dental implants segment is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR in the global cosmetic implants market during the forecast period. The presence of a large patient base, who are suffering from dental disorders is expected to increase the demand for dental implants.

Ceramic materials are widely preferred over conventional metal implants. The ceramic implants look appealingly more appealing and do not shadow the tissue once it appears from the bone.

North America region is estimated to share maximum market growth in the regional cosmetic implants market nearly followed by Europe. The region is projected to be the leading region during the forecast period. The leading position in the market is attributed to the augmented adoption of cosmetic implants to enhance aesthetic looks, increase in geriatric population and rise in the prevalence of road accidents and trauma cases. Additionally, a shift in lifestyle, high economic development, larger emphasis on the aesthetic appeal are some of the key driving factors behind the growth in the cosmetic implants market in the North America region.

Technological innovations such as 3D printed facial implants are projected to have a positive impact on the global cosmetic implants market. Some of the prominent key players in the cosmetic implants market are focusing to provide high efficiency and reduced stress on implanted organs.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global cosmetic implants market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global cosmetic implants market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Cosmetic Implants Market

Global Cosmetic Implants Market, By Implant Type

• Dental Implants

o Root Form

o Plate Form

• Breast Implants

o Saline-Filled

o Silicone Gel-Filled

• Facial Implants

• Buttock Implants

• Penile Implants

• Calf Implants

• Pectoral Implants

• Ear Implants

Global Cosmetic Implants Market, By Raw Material

• Polymers

• Metals

• Ceramics

• Biomaterials

Global Cosmetic Implants Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Cosmetic Clinics

• Others

Global Cosmetic Implants Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Cosmetic Implants Market

• Danaher

• Dentsply Sirona

• Institut Straumann

• Sientra Inc.

• Zimmer Holdings Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• GC Aesthetics plc.

• Allergan Inc.

• Aesthetic and Reconstructive Technologies (AART) Inc.

• 3M Health Care

• Implantech Associates Inc.

• Mentor Worldwide LLC

• Nobel Biocare Holding AG

• Spectrum Designs Medical

• Cortex Dental Implant

• Dyna Dental

