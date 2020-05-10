Global Corporate Training Market Overview by Emerging Technologies, Online Marketplace, CAGR Statistics & Growth Forecast by 2024

The research study Global Corporate Training Industry 2020 offers strategic assessment of the market. The industry report focuses on the growth opportunities, which will help the Global Corporate Training market to expand operations in the existing markets. The report covers major Corporate Training manufacturers analysis with company profile, product picture and specifications, sales volume, revenue, price and Corporate Training gross margin and contact information.

The Global Corporate Training Market was valued at USD 367.6 billion during the year 2018. Global Corporate Training market is expected to grow due to a number of factors including rapid urbanization in emerging economies, potential of digital platforms and AI, growing diversity in learning requirements at the workplace. In addition, ever growing urban and working population and focus of companies on enhancing the skills of employees fuelling the corporate training market.

Global Corporate Training Market is primarily driven by growing urbanization and increasing disparity of skills and jobs, innovations in cloud computing, mobile technology, online video, and social media coupled with the ever-rising working population is diverting the companies towards the use of corporate training products.

Among the regions, North American region holds the largest market of Corporate Training and is estimated that it will continue to dominate the market share in forecast period. However, North America may lose its market share to APAC region which is likely to witness the highest growth rate among the regions.

Scope of the Report

Global Corporate Training Market (actual period:2017-2018)(forecast period:2019-2024)By Product: Technical, Non-Technical By Application: Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, Large EnterpriseBy Learning Method: Blended Learning, Offline Learning, Online Learning

Regional Corporate Training Market (actual period:2017-2018)(forecast period:2019-2024)By Product: Technical, Non-TechnicalBy Application: Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise By Learning Method: Blended Learning, Offline Learning, Online Learning

Country Analysis – U.S. Canada, U.K., Germany, China (actual period:2017-2018)(forecast period:2019-2024)By Product: Technical, Non-Technical By Application: Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise By Learning Method: Blended Learning, Offline Learning, Online Learning

Other Report Highlights Competitive Landscape Leading Companies Market Dynamics Drivers and Restraints.Market Trends SWOT Analysis.Company Analysis Pluralsight, Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., GP Strategies Corporation, NIIT Ltd. and City and Guild Group.

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology2. Executive Summary3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Strategic Acquisition and Adjacent Categories Expand into Corporate Training

3.2 Focus on SMEs4. Global Corporate Training Market: Product Outlook5. Global Corporate Training Market: An Analysis

5.1 Global Corporate Training Market Size, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

5.2 Global Corporate Training Market, Economic and Industrial Statistics

5.3 Global Corporate Training Market – Segmental Analysis

5.3.1 Global Corporate Training Market Share, By Product, 2018 and 2024F

5.3.2 Global Corporate Training Market: By Product, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

5.3.3 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Corporate Training Market- By Product (Year- 2024)

5.3.4 Global Corporate Training Market Share, By Application 2018 and 2024F

5.3.5 Global Corporate Training Market: By Application, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

5.3.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Corporate Training Market, By Application (Year- 2024)

5.3.7 Global Corporate Training Market Share, By Learning Method 2018 and 2024F

5.3.8 Global Corporate Training Market: By Leaning Method, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Billion)

5.3.9 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Corporate Training Market, By Learning Method (Year- 2024)…

