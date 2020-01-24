Global, Convergent Billing Market Report 2020: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook To 2025

Convergent charging and billing (also known as convergent charging, converged charging and convergent billing), is a solution in the telecommunications industry that enables common management of all users and all services for operators. It includes convergence of payment methods like prepaid and postpaid, as well as access methods and services like fixed telephony, mobile telephony, broadband and TV.

In 2017, the global Convergent Billing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Convergent Billing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Convergent Billing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

EI Technologies Co., Ltd

Elitecore Technologies Pvt. Ltd

IBM Corporation

Amdocs, Inc

CSG International

Alcatel-Lucent S.A

Orga Systems GmbH

Redknee, Inc

SAP S.E

Comverse Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Customer relationship management

Mediation

Settlement and payment management

Voucher management

Market segment by Application, split into

Fixed

Mobile

Broadband

TV

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Convergent Billing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Convergent Billing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Convergent Billing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Convergent Billing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Customer relationship management

1.4.3 Mediation

1.4.4 Settlement and payment management

1.4.5 Voucher management

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Convergent Billing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Fixed

1.5.3 Mobile

1.5.4 Broadband

1.5.5 TV

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Convergent Billing Market Size

2.2 Convergent Billing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Convergent Billing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Convergent Billing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Convergent Billing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Convergent Billing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Convergent Billing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Convergent Billing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Convergent Billing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Convergent Billing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Convergent Billing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Convergent Billing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Convergent Billing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Convergent Billing Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Convergent Billing Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Convergent Billing Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Convergent Billing Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Convergent Billing Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Convergent Billing Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Convergent Billing Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Convergent Billing Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Convergent Billing Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Convergent Billing Key Players in China

7.3 China Convergent Billing Market Size by Type

7.4 China Convergent Billing Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Convergent Billing Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Convergent Billing Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Convergent Billing Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Convergent Billing Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Convergent Billing Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Convergent Billing Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Convergent Billing Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Convergent Billing Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Convergent Billing Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Convergent Billing Key Players in India

10.3 India Convergent Billing Market Size by Type

10.4 India Convergent Billing Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Convergent Billing Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Convergent Billing Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Convergent Billing Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Convergent Billing Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 EI Technologies Co., Ltd

12.1.1 EI Technologies Co., Ltd Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Convergent Billing Introduction

12.1.4 EI Technologies Co., Ltd Revenue in Convergent Billing Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 EI Technologies Co., Ltd Recent Development

12.2 Elitecore Technologies Pvt. Ltd

12.2.1 Elitecore Technologies Pvt. Ltd Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Convergent Billing Introduction

12.2.4 Elitecore Technologies Pvt. Ltd Revenue in Convergent Billing Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Elitecore Technologies Pvt. Ltd Recent Development

12.3 IBM Corporation

12.3.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Convergent Billing Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Convergent Billing Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Amdocs, Inc

12.4.1 Amdocs, Inc Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Convergent Billing Introduction

12.4.4 Amdocs, Inc Revenue in Convergent Billing Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Amdocs, Inc Recent Development

12.5 CSG International

12.5.1 CSG International Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Convergent Billing Introduction

12.5.4 CSG International Revenue in Convergent Billing Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 CSG International Recent Development

12.6 Alcatel-Lucent S.A

12.6.1 Alcatel-Lucent S.A Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Convergent Billing Introduction

12.6.4 Alcatel-Lucent S.A Revenue in Convergent Billing Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Alcatel-Lucent S.A Recent Development

12.7 Orga Systems GmbH

12.7.1 Orga Systems GmbH Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Convergent Billing Introduction

12.7.4 Orga Systems GmbH Revenue in Convergent Billing Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Orga Systems GmbH Recent Development

12.8 Redknee, Inc

12.8.1 Redknee, Inc Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Convergent Billing Introduction

12.8.4 Redknee, Inc Revenue in Convergent Billing Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Redknee, Inc Recent Development

12.9 SAP S.E

12.9.1 SAP S.E Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Convergent Billing Introduction

12.9.4 SAP S.E Revenue in Convergent Billing Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 SAP S.E Recent Development

12.10 Comverse Inc

12.10.1 Comverse Inc Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Convergent Billing Introduction

12.10.4 Comverse Inc Revenue in Convergent Billing Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Comverse Inc Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

