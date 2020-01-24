Global, Convergent Billing Market Report 2020: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook To 2025

Convergent charging and billing (also known as convergent charging, converged charging and convergent billing), is a solution in the telecommunications industry that enables common management of all users and all services for operators. It includes convergence of payment methods like prepaid and postpaid, as well as access methods and services like fixed telephony, mobile telephony, broadband and TV.
In 2017, the global Convergent Billing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Convergent Billing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Convergent Billing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
EI Technologies Co., Ltd
Elitecore Technologies Pvt. Ltd
IBM Corporation
Amdocs, Inc
CSG International
Alcatel-Lucent S.A
Orga Systems GmbH
Redknee, Inc
SAP S.E
Comverse Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Customer relationship management
Mediation
Settlement and payment management
Voucher management
Market segment by Application, split into
Fixed
Mobile
Broadband
TV
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Convergent Billing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Convergent Billing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Convergent Billing are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Convergent Billing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Customer relationship management
1.4.3 Mediation
1.4.4 Settlement and payment management
1.4.5 Voucher management
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Convergent Billing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Fixed
1.5.3 Mobile
1.5.4 Broadband
1.5.5 TV
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Convergent Billing Market Size
2.2 Convergent Billing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Convergent Billing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Convergent Billing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Convergent Billing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Convergent Billing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Convergent Billing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Convergent Billing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Convergent Billing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Convergent Billing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Convergent Billing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Convergent Billing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Convergent Billing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Convergent Billing Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Convergent Billing Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Convergent Billing Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Convergent Billing Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Convergent Billing Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Convergent Billing Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Convergent Billing Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Convergent Billing Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Convergent Billing Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Convergent Billing Key Players in China
7.3 China Convergent Billing Market Size by Type
7.4 China Convergent Billing Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Convergent Billing Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Convergent Billing Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Convergent Billing Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Convergent Billing Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Convergent Billing Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Convergent Billing Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Convergent Billing Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Convergent Billing Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Convergent Billing Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Convergent Billing Key Players in India
10.3 India Convergent Billing Market Size by Type
10.4 India Convergent Billing Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Convergent Billing Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Convergent Billing Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Convergent Billing Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Convergent Billing Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 EI Technologies Co., Ltd
12.1.1 EI Technologies Co., Ltd Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Convergent Billing Introduction
12.1.4 EI Technologies Co., Ltd Revenue in Convergent Billing Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 EI Technologies Co., Ltd Recent Development
12.2 Elitecore Technologies Pvt. Ltd
12.2.1 Elitecore Technologies Pvt. Ltd Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Convergent Billing Introduction
12.2.4 Elitecore Technologies Pvt. Ltd Revenue in Convergent Billing Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Elitecore Technologies Pvt. Ltd Recent Development
12.3 IBM Corporation
12.3.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Convergent Billing Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Convergent Billing Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Amdocs, Inc
12.4.1 Amdocs, Inc Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Convergent Billing Introduction
12.4.4 Amdocs, Inc Revenue in Convergent Billing Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Amdocs, Inc Recent Development
12.5 CSG International
12.5.1 CSG International Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Convergent Billing Introduction
12.5.4 CSG International Revenue in Convergent Billing Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 CSG International Recent Development
12.6 Alcatel-Lucent S.A
12.6.1 Alcatel-Lucent S.A Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Convergent Billing Introduction
12.6.4 Alcatel-Lucent S.A Revenue in Convergent Billing Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Alcatel-Lucent S.A Recent Development
12.7 Orga Systems GmbH
12.7.1 Orga Systems GmbH Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Convergent Billing Introduction
12.7.4 Orga Systems GmbH Revenue in Convergent Billing Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Orga Systems GmbH Recent Development
12.8 Redknee, Inc
12.8.1 Redknee, Inc Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Convergent Billing Introduction
12.8.4 Redknee, Inc Revenue in Convergent Billing Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Redknee, Inc Recent Development
12.9 SAP S.E
12.9.1 SAP S.E Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Convergent Billing Introduction
12.9.4 SAP S.E Revenue in Convergent Billing Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 SAP S.E Recent Development
12.10 Comverse Inc
12.10.1 Comverse Inc Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Convergent Billing Introduction
12.10.4 Comverse Inc Revenue in Convergent Billing Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Comverse Inc Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
