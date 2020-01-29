Global Consumer Lending Market is Booming Across the Globe Explored in Latest Report 2020 – 2026 | Top Key players Analysis by –Philippine National Bank, Philippine Business Bank, Bank of the Philippine Islands

The Consumer Lending Market is expected to reach +19% CAGR during forecast period 2020-2026.

Consumer lending provides financing for personal, family, or household purposes. The loans can come from a variety of places, including financial institutions or lending platforms, like the aforementioned Prosper and Lending Club. Increase in government initiative toward Consumer lending, and surge in need of reduced loan management time among borrowers and lenders have boosted the growth of the global digital lending platform market.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Consumer Lending are:

Philippine National Bank

Philippine Business Bank

Bank of the Philippine Islands

Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company

Security Bank Corporation

Land Bank of the Philippines

The information for each competitor includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

The global Consumer Lending market has been studied by considering numerous attributes such as type, size, applications, and end-users. It includes investigations on the basis of current trends, historical records, and future prospects. This statistical data helps in making informed business decisions for the progress of the industries. For an effective and stronger business outlook, some significant case studies have been mentioned in this report.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consumer Credit

Mortgage or Housing

Market segment by Application, split into

Individual Use

Commercial Use

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of Consumer Lending are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026.

