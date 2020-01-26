Global Consumer Beverage Packaging Market Analysis by Market Key Player, Product Application & Geography

Consumer Beverage Packaging Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in Consumer Beverage Packaging Market.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Consumer Beverage Packaging Market.

Consumer beverage packaging market has undergone a tremendous change in the recent years with introduction of new designs and use of eco-friendly material. Convenience, recyclability, shelf-life extension and online retailing are some of the factors playing a crucial role in the changes taking place in the consumer beverage packaging. The trend of on-the-go eating and consuming beverages has led to the production of more convenient packaging with focus on ease to handle feature. With increasing caution among consumers when it comes to food, the trend of clean packaging is gaining momentum in the market. Hence, manufacturers are investing in the research and development of beverage packaging that is recyclable and product-friendly that can preserve beverage in it for a long time. Lightweight packaging is another trend gaining traction in the beverage packaging. Packaging remains a key factor differentiating beverage products. Moreover, manufacturers are also focusing on implementing advanced technology to minimize wastage of packaging materials, and speed up the production process.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Bemis Co Ltd., DS Smith , Berry Global Group ltd, Amcor Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation., WinPak Ltd, ALPLA,, Greif Inc, Reynolds Group Holdings, Airlite Plastics

By Packaging Material

Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Metal, Other Packaging Material (Glass, wood, fiber etc.),

By Packaging Type

Boxes & Cartons, Bags & Pouches, Containers (plastic containers, metal cans), Bottles & Jars, Others (Cups, Tubs, Bowls etc.)

By Application

Alcoholic Beverages, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Ready to Drink Beverages, Energy Drink, Tea/Coffee, Milk Products

The report analyses the Consumer Beverage Packaging Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Region Segmentation of Consumer Beverage Packaging Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Consumer Beverage Packaging market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Consumer Beverage Packaging market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.

