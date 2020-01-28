Global Construction Machinery Leasing Market Overview, Leading Player, Application, Trends & Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Construction Machinery Leasing market size was 63600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 121200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.4% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Construction Machinery Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction Machinery Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.

A construction job mandates a large number of heavy machines. There are a number of advantages to lease the construction. Primarily, many contractors want to be able to stay on the cutting edge of technology. New tools are emerging all the time, and leasing equipment means that contractors can utilize the latest products available without taking on extravagant costs. When the lease is up, contractors can simply opt for the newest line of products available.

The practice of leasing instead of purchasing heavy machinery has proven to be beneficial for companies of all sizes across numerous industries, Lower administrative overhead coupled with reduced expense and maintenance will drive construction equipment rental market size. Since industry vendors need to comply with the pervasive regulatory landscape, buyers benefit from elimination of replacement costs and associated expenditure. Other trends positively impacting revenue include growing technological advancements ranging from multifunctional machinery to apps for monitoring fuel consumption.

The Construction Machinery Leasing market is very fragmentation market, United Rentals, Ashtead Group, Aktio Corp, Kanamoto, Hertz Equipment Rental, Loxam Group, Blueline Rent, Ahern Rentals, Nishio Rent, Aggreko, Maxim Crane Works and SCMC are the leaders of the industry; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 20% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Japan.

United States is the world’s most mature rental market, Enjoyed about 43.82% construction machinery lease market share. Asia and Europe are currently witnessing large-scale infrastructure development activities, which is raising demand for construction equipment. Also, as most of the projects are undertaken with private investment money, where the utilization of equipment is limited to a short duration, contractors prefer to use equipment on a rental basis.

Barriers to entry for the Construction Equipment Rental and Leasing industry are high, although they may be medium for some smaller, specialist firms. Large firms in this industry require a substantial stock of construction machinery and equipment to offer customers. Therefore, required funding levels to purchase a wide range, and vast volumes, of this equipment are high. New firms to this industry may have difficulty in accessing the funds required to purchase a large and extensive range of construction products. Prevailing economic uncertainty is likely to result in more stringent lending procedures, also increasing entry barriers for new firms.

The equipment rental industry is gaining huge prominence across the globe. Although, in emerging economies, such as Asia, the industry is still in the nascent stage, it is projected to witness high growth in the coming years. An increase in the awareness of the equipment rental industry and growing investment in the construction industry will drive the equipment rental market.

The key players covered in this study

United Rentals

Ashtead Group

Aktio Corp

Kanamoto

Hertz Equipment Rental

Loxam Group

Blueline Rent

Ahern Rentals

Nishio Rent

Aggreko

Maxim Crane Works

SCMC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Earth Moving Equipment

Material Handling and Cranes

Concrete Equipment

Road Building Equipment

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Individual

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Construction Machinery Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Construction Machinery Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction Machinery Leasing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

