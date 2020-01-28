Global Connected Enterprise Market 2019| Key Companies Analysis: Rockwell Automation Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Bosch, Honeywell International, GE , Verizon Communications Inc, PTC, Accelerite and Forecast 2025

Latest research report on “Global Connected Enterprise Industry 2019 research report” now available at a high quality database of orianresearch.com with market size, share, growth, trend, demand, outlook, classification revenue details, competitive scenario, industry analysis, markets forecast, manufacturers, type, application and global Connected Enterprise Industry overview.

Steep surge in technological advancement such as big data, cloud and mobile devices is driving the growth for Connected Enterprise market.

Rise in adoption of IoT devices in small and medium businesses along with the demand of system integrators is an opportunity for the growth of this market.

High deployment cost and lack of uniform IoT standards and Services skills is expected to hamper the growth of this market.

Geographically, North America region dominated the market in 2017 with highest market owing to the rising need for automation and cloud computing across the vertical.

Key players covered in the report

Rockwell Automation Inc

Cisco Systems Inc

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Bosch

Honeywell International

GE

…

Global Connected Enterprise Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Application, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Growth Scenario Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

