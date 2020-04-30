Global Connected Car Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2026

Global Connected Car Market is valued approximately USD 69.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.8% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Connected cars are equipped with internet access facility and mainly work on wireless local area network. This internet connection helps the cars to connect with other devices both inside and outside the vehicle. These connections help to connect to smart phone which help use the advancing technologies in the car. Further, rise in the demand for safer, more efficient, and convenient driving among the customers and government Mandates for Connected Car applications has led the adoption of Connected Car across the forecast period. Also, evolution of the New Value Chain Ecosystem of the Automotive Industry is expected to fuel the demand for Connected Cars. However, the connected cars market faces a major restrains owing to the lack of supporting infrastructure for connected cars in the developing countries and unavailability of standard Platforms. Further, the increasing hacking of internet connected devices and high costs of these cars pose a major challenge to the connected cars market.

The regional analysis of global Connected Car market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing connected car devices in passenger cars and increase in digital services such as cybersecurity and updates. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing government mandates and growing communication and information technology infrastructure, such as 4G LTE or 5G would create lucrative growth prospects for the Connected Car market across Asia-Pacific region.

Market player included in this report are:

Bosch (Germany)

Continental (Germany)

Harman (US)

Denso (Japan)

ZF (Germany)

NXP (Netherlands)

Infineon (Germany)

Valeo (France)

Delphi (UK)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Connected services

Safety and security

Autonomous driving

By Network:

Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC)

Cellular

By Transponder:

On-Board Unit (OBU)

Roadside Unit (RSU)

By Form:

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated

By Hardware:

Smart antenna

Display

Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

Sensors

By End Market:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Region : North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Contents

Global Connected Car Market by Demand, Type, Size, Applications, Share, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast to 2019-2026

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Connected Car Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3 Global Connected Car Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Connected Car Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Connected Car Market, by Service

Chapter 6 Global Connected Car Market, by Form

Chapter 7 Global Connected Car Market, by Network

Chapter 8 Global Connected Car Market, by Transponder

Chapter 9 Global Connected Car Market, by End Market

Chapter 10 Global Connected Car Market, by Hardware

Chapter 11 Global Connected Car Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 12 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 13 Research Process