Global Condensing Unit Market ,Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Refrigeration is a process of cooling undergoes many cyclic states of compression, condensation, expansion followed by evaporation. Further, in the condensation stage, a condensing unit is an assembly that functions on condensing the refrigerant vapor and cooling through converting refrigerant into liquid form. Thus, condensing unit is defined as the temperature control devices that is used for condensing a substance from its gaseous to a liquid state through cooling. This condensing unit can be either be an air conditioning unit or a heat pump. Condensing units consists of three main components namely, compressor, condensing coil and fan.

Aspects such as upsurge in demands of condensing units in commercial and industrial sectors in the emerging countries coupled with enhanced Durability and Shelf Life Offered by Condensing Units. Apart from this, technological advancements in condensing units such as introduction of Efficient Condensing Units coupled with increasing Demand for Natural Refrigerants is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, strict environmental protocols on refrigerants/gases used in condensing units impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

“Global Condensing Unit Market is valued approximately USD 23.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Air-Cooled Condensing Unit

Water-Cooled Condensing Unit

Evaporative Condensing Unit

By Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Transportation

By Function:

Air Conditioning

Refrigeration

Heat Pumps

The regional analysis of global Condensing Unit market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America & Europe are considered as matured market owing to strong technological base thus anticipated to register stable growth over the forecast period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Factors such as rapid industrial expansion, growing HVAC industry, increased demand for supermarkets and food processing & storage facilities would create lucrative growth prospects for the Condensing Unit market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Emerson Electric Company



Carrier Corporation



Danfoss



GEA Group



Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration



Voltas



Bitzer



Advansor



Baltimore Aircoil Company



Officine Mario Dorin

