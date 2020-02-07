Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025
Snapshot
The global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Trench Concentrating Solar Power Systems
Tower-Type Solar Power Tower System
Dish Concentrating Solar Power Systems
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
BrightSource Energy
Solar Millennium AG
Abengoa
Areva
Siemens
Acciona
eSolar
SolarReserve
Schott
Wilson Solarpower
Cool Earth
Novatec
Lointek
Acciona Energy
Shams Power
ZED Solar
Absolicon
Rioglass Solar
Greenera Energy India Pvt
Sunhome
NREL
Evergreen Solar Services
Suntech
Thai Solar Energy
BP Solar
Trina Solar Energy
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Generate Electricity
Industrial Heating
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Industry
Figure Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Concentrating Solar Power (CSP)
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Concentrating Solar Power (CSP)
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Concentrating Solar Power (CSP)
Table Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Trench Concentrating Solar Power Systems
Table Major Company List of Trench Concentrating Solar Power Systems
3.1.2 Tower-Type Solar Power Tower System
Table Major Company List of Tower-Type Solar Power Tower System
3.1.3 Dish Concentrating Solar Power Systems
Table Major Company List of Dish Concentrating Solar Power Systems
3.1.4 Others
Table Major Company List of Others
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 BrightSource Energy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 BrightSource Energy Profile
Table BrightSource Energy Overview List
4.1.2 BrightSource Energy Products & Services
4.1.3 BrightSource Energy Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of BrightSource Energy (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Solar Millennium AG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Solar Millennium AG Profile
Table Solar Millennium AG Overview List
4.2.2 Solar Millennium AG Products & Services
4.2.3 Solar Millennium AG Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Solar Millennium AG (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Abengoa (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Abengoa Profile
Table Abengoa Overview List
4.3.2 Abengoa Products & Services
4.3.3 Abengoa Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Abengoa (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Areva (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Areva Profile
Table Areva Overview List
4.4.2 Areva Products & Services
4.4.3 Areva Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Areva (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Siemens (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Siemens Profile
Table Siemens Overview List
4.5.2 Siemens Products & Services
4.5.3 Siemens Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Siemens (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Acciona (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Acciona Profile
Table Acciona Overview List
4.6.2 Acciona Products & Services
4.6.3 Acciona Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Acciona (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 eSolar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 eSolar Profile
Table eSolar Overview List
4.7.2 eSolar Products & Services
4.7.3 eSolar Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of eSolar (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 SolarReserve (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 SolarReserve Profile
Table SolarReserve Overview List
4.8.2 SolarReserve Products & Services
4.8.3 SolarReserve Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of SolarReserve (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Schott (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Schott Profile
Table Schott Overview List
4.9.2 Schott Products & Services
4.9.3 Schott Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Schott (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Wilson Solarpower (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Wilson Solarpower Profile
Table Wilson Solarpower Overview List
4.10.2 Wilson Solarpower Products & Services
4.10.3 Wilson Solarpower Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Wilson Solarpower (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Cool Earth (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Cool Earth Profile
Table Cool Earth Overview List
4.11.2 Cool Earth Products & Services
4.11.3 Cool Earth Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Cool Earth (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Novatec (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Novatec Profile
Table Novatec Overview List
4.12.2 Novatec Products & Services
4.12.3 Novatec Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Novatec (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Lointek (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Lointek Profile
Table Lointek Overview List
4.13.2 Lointek Products & Services
4.13.3 Lointek Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Lointek (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Acciona Energy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Acciona Energy Profile
Table Acciona Energy Overview List
4.14.2 Acciona Energy Products & Services
4.14.3 Acciona Energy Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Acciona Energy (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Shams Power (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Shams Power Profile
Table Shams Power Overview List
4.15.2 Shams Power Products & Services
4.15.3 Shams Power Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Shams Power (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 ZED Solar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 ZED Solar Profile
Table ZED Solar Overview List
4.16.2 ZED Solar Products & Services
4.16.3 ZED Solar Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of ZED Solar (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 Absolicon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 Absolicon Profile
Table Absolicon Overview List
4.17.2 Absolicon Products & Services
4.17.3 Absolicon Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Absolicon (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.18 Rioglass Solar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18.1 Rioglass Solar Profile
Table Rioglass Solar Overview List
4.18.2 Rioglass Solar Products & Services
4.18.3 Rioglass Solar Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Rioglass Solar (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.19 Greenera Energy India Pvt (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19.1 Greenera Energy India Pvt Profile
Table Greenera Energy India Pvt Overview List
4.19.2 Greenera Energy India Pvt Products & Services
4.19.3 Greenera Energy India Pvt Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Greenera Energy India Pvt (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.20 Sunhome (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20.1 Sunhome Profile
Table Sunhome Overview List
4.20.2 Sunhome Products & Services
4.20.3 Sunhome Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Sunhome (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.21 BrightSource Energy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.21.1 BrightSource Energy Profile
Table BrightSource Energy Overview List
4.21.2 BrightSource Energy Products & Services
4.21.3 BrightSource Energy Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of BrightSource Energy (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.22 NREL (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.22.1 NREL Profile
Table NREL Overview List
4.22.2 NREL Products & Services
4.22.3 NREL Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of NREL (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.23 Evergreen Solar Services (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.23.1 Evergreen Solar Services Profile
Table Evergreen Solar Services Overview List
4.23.2 Evergreen Solar Services Products & Services
4.23.3 Evergreen Solar Services Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Evergreen Solar Services (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.24 Suntech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.24.1 Suntech Profile
Table Suntech Overview List
4.24.2 Suntech Products & Services
4.24.3 Suntech Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Suntech (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.25 Thai Solar Energy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.25.1 Thai Solar Energy Profile
Table Thai Solar Energy Overview List
4.25.2 Thai Solar Energy Products & Services
4.25.3 Thai Solar Energy Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Thai Solar Energy (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.26 BP Solar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.26.1 BP Solar Profile
Table BP Solar Overview List
4.26.2 BP Solar Products & Services
4.26.3 BP Solar Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of BP Solar (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.27 Trina Solar Energy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.27.1 Trina Solar Energy Profile
Table Trina Solar Energy Overview List
4.27.2 Trina Solar Energy Products & Services
4.27.3 Trina Solar Energy Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Trina Solar Energy (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Generate Electricity
Figure Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Demand in Generate Electricity, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Demand in Generate Electricity, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Industrial Heating
Figure Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Demand in Industrial Heating, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Demand in Industrial Heating, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Others
Figure Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
