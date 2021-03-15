Global Computer Vision Market Size 2020, Global Trends, Industry Share, Growth Drivers, Business Opportunities and Demand Forecast to 2020

Report Title: Computer Vision Market Research Reports and Industry Analysis; Latest and upcoming trends in Computer Vision Market 2020-2027

Introduction , Computer vision is a field of technology dealing with smart devices, particularly laptops, smartphones, personal computers, tablets, and others. These devices are used for collecting, processing, interpreting, and understanding the digital text, images or videos, which are then extracted as high dimensional data from the real world and transformed into numerical and symbolic forms. Computer vision, in broader terms, is an emerging technology which can be used in the field of artificial intelligence. Additionally, computer vision is collectively used in the field of deep learning, neural networks, machine learning, and others. It is also used for facial recognition, gesture analysis, image restoration, and others., The global computer vision market is expected to reach approximately USD 48.32 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 31.65% from 2017 to 2023., The market has been segmented based on component, applications, verticals, and region. , By component, the market has been divided into hardware and software. The hardware component is expected to dominate the global computer vision market. It is expected to generate high market value since the decreasing cost of smart cameras, personal computers, mobile devices hasled the commercial sectors to integrate the computer vision technology with hardware devices. The software component is expected to be the fastest growing with the highest CAGR during the forecast period since the computer vision market is strongly backed by the emerging technology such as artificial learning, deep learning, augmented reality, virtual reality, machine learning, and neural networks., By application, the market is segmented into face recognition, gesture recognition, character recognition, and others. Among these, the gesture recognition is expected to contribute to the largest market share and be the fastest growing market. This is because gesture recognition requires only a camera component to recognize, identify, and commence the interaction between humans and computers without any other peripheral devices., By verticals, the market is sub-segmented into agriculture, automotive, healthcare, entertainment, consumer electronics, transportation, and others. Among these, the automotive segment is expected generate the highest revenue during the forecast period since the computer vision technology has a wide application in automotive industry, which includes traffic sign detection, advanced driving assistance system (ADAS), lane departure warning, and driver drowsiness detection. The entertainment segment is expected to be the fastest growing vertical during the forecast period since the computer vision technology is implemented in games for strategic analysis and on-field movement of the players, and in comprehensive evaluation of brand sponsorship visibility in sports broadcasts, online streaming, and social media

Key Players: –

Intel Corporation (US), Keyence Corporation (Japan), Microsoft Corporation (US), Nvidia Corporation (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), IBM Corporation (US), Autoliv Inc (Sweden), Cognex Corporation (US), National Instruments (US), and Basler AG (Germany)

Get Free Exclusive Sample of this Premium Report at: https://www.esherpamarketreports.com/request-sample/es-193834/

Target Audience

Computer Vision manufacturers

Computer Vision Suppliers

Computer Vision companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Purchase this Report with Full Access & Complete TOC at –https://www.esherpamarketreports.com/purchase/es-193834/

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Computer Vision

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing Computer Vision Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global Computer Vision market, by Type

6 global Computer Vision market, By Application

7 global Computer Vision market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global Computer Vision market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

Get Special Discount @ https://www.esherpamarketreports.com/request-discount/es-193834/

About Us:

eSherpa Market Reports is the credible source for gaining the market research reports that will exponentially accelerate your business. We are among the leading report resellers in the business world committed towards optimizing your business. The reports we provide are based on a research that covers a magnitude of factors such as technological evolution, economic shifts and a detailed study of market segments.

Contact Us:

Name: Michael James

Phone: USA: +1 408 757 0560

Email: [email protected]

Organization: eSherpa Market Reports

property management software Market 2020-2024: Global Market Report with Manufacturers, Regions, Trends, Challenges, Market Size, and Forecast

plasma fractionation Market Size 2020-2024 Estimation, Breakdown and Data Triangulation, Future Forecast