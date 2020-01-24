Global Computer Vision Market | Google LLC, Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corporation

Global Computer Vision Market, By Component (Hardware, Cameras, Frame Rate and others), By Product (PC Based and Smart Camera Based), By Software (Traditional and Deep Learning), By Application (Quality Control and Inspection, Positioning and Guidance and others), By Vertical (Industrial and Non-Industrial) and By Geographical Segments (North America, Asia Pacific, South America and others)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Google LLC, Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corporation , Nvidia Corporation, Mercedes-Benz , IBM Corporation, Autoliv Inc., PlayfulVision, Wikitude GmbH, Cognex Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, General Electric, VideoIQ, KLA-Tencor Corporation, Cognex , Basler, OMRON, KEYENCE Corporation, Sony, Teledyne Technologies, Texas Instruments, Intel, Baumer Optronic, Tordivel, ISRA VISION, MVTec Software, MediaTek, Cadence Design Systems, CEVA, Synopsys, SICK and JAI A/S.

Market Analysis: Global Computer Vision Market

The Global Computer Vision Market accounted for USD 11.12 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Computer Vision Market

Computer vision is a branch of software engineering which manages distinguishing and preparing pictures to provide output like person. Fundamentally it is giving the capacity of human vision to a computer. It makes the utilization of artificial intelligence to distinguish and translate what the picture really is about. Computer vision gives comes about in light of perception and translates the following activity. For example, PC vision in car watches the surroundings, for example, path dividers, movement lights and hindrances and act as per it. The vehicle stops naturally if a sudden obstruction is watched. This activity is prepared by machine vision frameworks combined with artificial intelligence which helps in controlling of the automobile.

Computer vision is a vital part of the internet of things. Robots in industries are suitable for identifying the defective items, flights and drones are fit for maintaining a strategic distance from obstructions through vision handling, cars fit for staying away from deterrents and finishing signals manmade brainpower are present drifting uses of PC vision innovation. Progressions in artificial intelligence especially in deep learning have accelerated the computer vision showcase development. Deep learning provides the engineers in recognizing the articles without breaking a sweat and can be prepared through an arrangement of projects which can build the exactness. Tesla, Inc. an American company which is specialized in electric automobiles partnered with AMD to develop their own AI chip for self-driving cars. The AMD chipsets will be capable of using deep learning techniques and algorithms to detect objects in their path.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Demand for image and video analysis applications from various industry segments.

Adoption of artificial intelligence into the business segments.

Rapid technological disruptions in the field of advanced safety systems.

Huge investment costs.

Lack of skilled workforce.

Inadequate ability to develop well-structured algorithms for drones featuring artificial intelligence.

Market Segmentation: Global Computer Vision Market

The global computer vision market is based on component, software, product, application, vertical and geographical segments.

Based on component, the global computer vision market is segmented into hardware, cameras, frame rate, format, standard, sensor, frame grabbers, optics, LED lighting, processors, FPGAS, DSPS, microcontrollers and microprocessors, visual processing units and others.

Based on software, the global computer vision market is segmented into and Traditional software and Deep learning software.

Based on product, the global computer vision market is segmented into PC based and smart camera based.

Based on vertical, the global computer vision market is segmented into industrial and non-industrial. Industrial segment is further sub segmented into automotive, electronics & semiconductor, consumer electronics, glass, metals, wood & paper, pharmaceuticals, food & packaging, rubber & plastics, printing, machinery, solar panel manufacturing and textiles. The non-industrial segment is further sub segmented into healthcare, postal & logistics, intelligent transportation systems security & surveillance, agriculture, consumer electronics, autonomous and semiautonomous vehicles, sports and entertainment and retail.

Based on geography, the global computer vision market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Computer Vision Market

The global computer vision market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of computer vision market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Computer Vision Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

