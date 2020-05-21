Global Computer On Module (COM) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Computer On Module (COM) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Computer On Module (COM) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The Computer on Module (CoM), which is sometimes referred to as a System on Module, is an alternative to single board computers for embedded systems offering a more flexible and contoured solution. It is designed to plug into a carrier, or base board, and is generally a small processor module with a CPU and standard I/O capability. The complex effort associated with designing a CPU subsystem is avoided by using CoM functionality and a custom base board.

A Computer on Module (COM) offers a unique approach to product development and the often fully custom electronics typically contained within sophisticated devices. A CoM helps system designers realize a fully customized electronics assembly, complete with custom interfaces and form factor without the effort of a ground-up electronics design.

A SoM is a module that contains a processor with CPU bus accessibility, memory, and standard I/O. It is usually an Off-the-Shelf component. . The module does not have any connectorization and is designed to be plugged into a Carrier Board.

Within the next few years, the majority of CoM are expected to be equipped with ARM architecture CPUs as more and more multicore processors are being introduced nowadays on portable devices. X86 products are still highly competitive and non-replaceable among industries that need better efficiency and accuracy. And it is likely to eliminate Power architecture CoM from the market in a decade unless they are still no safer than the Power architecture CoM.

Industrial automation is a key facet of global manufacturing industries, with enterprises facing enormous pressure to automate and integrate to maximize output, improve cost-efficiency, and generate tangible competitive value.

As the semiconductor industry continues to test the limits of Moore’s Law, which suggests that the number of transistors on an integrated circuit doubles approximately every 18 to 24 months, processor technology will continue to grow in complexity, creating challenges for systems engineers outside of traditional computing applications to implement and unlock the potential of such processors. Harnessing the power of these advanced processors is critical to the emergence of IoT and Industry 4.0.

Inevitably, as semiconductor and storage technology advanced in density and speed, the lines between the various computing strata began to blur, and capabilities increased while costs decreased exponentially across the board. Eventually, low-end mainframes, minicomputers, and high-end microprocessor-based servers morphed to occupy the same market, and high-end mainframes migrated up toward the high-performance computing domains (aka supercomputers).

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Computer On Module (COM) 4900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Computer On Module (COM) 4900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Computer On Module (COM) 4900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 1759.1 million in 2019. The market size of Computer On Module (COM) 4900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Computer On Module (COM) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Computer On Module (COM) market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Computer On Module (COM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Production and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper production analysis, import and export analysis, and pricing analysis for the global Computer On Module (COM) market. As part of production analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for production capacity, production volume by region, and global production and production by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for price by manufacturer and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2026. The import and export analysis for the global Computer On Module (COM) market has been provided based on region.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Computer On Module (COM) market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of volume for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Computer On Module (COM) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Computer On Module (COM) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Computer On Module (COM) market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kontron

Congatec

MSC Technologies(Avnet)

Advantech

ADLink

Portwell

Eurotech

SECO srl

Technexion

Phytec

Axiomtek

Aaeon

Toradex

EMAC

Avalue Technology

CompuLab

Variscite

Digi International

Olimex Ltd

Shiratech(Aviv Technologies)

Critical Link, LLC

IWave Systems Technologies

Calixto Systems

Computer On Module (COM) Breakdown Data by Type

ARM Architecture

X86 Architecture

Power Architecture

Other Architecture

Computer On Module (COM) Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial Automation

Medical

Entertainment

Transportation

Test & Measurement

Other

