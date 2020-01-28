Global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) is an application technology that uses computer software and machinery to facilitate and automate manufacturing processes. CAM uses computer-driven manufacturing processes for additional automation of management, material tracking, planning and transportation. CAM also implements advanced productivity tools like simulation and optimization to leverage professional skills such as Improved Control Over Job Programming, Eliminate Costly Mistakes & Waste and others. Additionally, growing industrial and robotic automation is expected to boost the growth of market across various industries globally.

“Global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market is valued approximately at USD 2.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 7.6 % over the forecast period 2019-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Industry Vertical:

Automotive

Aerospace and defence

Industrial Equipment

High-Tech

Medical Devices and Components

Energy and Utilities

The regional analysis of global Computer-Aided Manufacturing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to Increased adoption of cloud-based CAM solution for enhancing manufacturing process and automating production has boosted the Computer-Aided Manufacturing in North America. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2025.

Major market player included in this report are:

Autodesk

Hexagon

Dassault Systèmes

Siemens

3D Systems

HCL

BobCAD-CAM

CNC Software

PTC

Open Mind Technologies

