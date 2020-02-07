Global Computed Tomography Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Computed Tomography Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 4.98 Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX %.

Computed Tomography Market is segmented by product type, application, end user and geography. By-product is classified as low slice CT scanner (<64 slices), medium slice CT scanner (64 slices), high slice CT scanner (>64 slices). Applications are cardiovascular applications, abdomen, and pelvic application, pulmonary angiogram, neurovascular application, spinal application, musculoskeletal application, oncology. End users are splits into diagnostic centers, hospitals. Geography-wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/3376

Global computed tomography market is driven by the following factors such as growing the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic disorders and Cancer. Increasing the popularity in diagnostic centres and increase demand for high quality of health care delivery. In that advances in digital imaging technology and significance for screening and early diagnosis of chronic cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Rising global geriatric population, technological advances and growing public awareness of health care are vital driving factors. Regulatory frameworks and lack of adequate reimbursement are major restraints of computed tomography market.

Based on product type, Low Slice CT scanner (<64 slices) segment is estimated to reach a significant market valuation by the end of the year of assessment, so leading the global market. The low dost CT scanner segment was valued at about US$ 500 Mn in 2017. It is projected to expand at a robust value CAGR of 7.9% throughout the period of forecast.

Among geographical regions, North America is anticipated to account for the largest share of the overall computed tomography market. However, APAC to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rising patient awareness on the benefits of CT scanning in early disease diagnosis, ongoing expansion, and modernization of healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries, and increasing incidence of target diseases.

Key players operating on the market are Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Anke Biotechnology, Neusoft Medical System Co. Ltd, Philips Healthcare, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd, NeuroLogica Corporation, Hitachi Medical System America, Inc., iThera Medical GmbH.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/3376

Scope of Global Computed Tomography Market

Global Computed Tomography Market, By Product Type:

• Low Slice CT scanner (<64 slices) • Medium Slice CT scanner (64 slices) • High Slice CT scanner (>64 slices)

Global Computed Tomography Market, by Application:

• Cardiovascular Applications

• Abdomen and Pelvic Application

• Pulmonary Angiogram

• Neurovascular Application

• Spinal Application

• Musculoskeletal Application

• Oncology

Global Computed Tomography Market, By End-User:

• Diagnostic Centres

• Hospitals

Global Computed Tomography Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Global Computed Tomography Market Are:

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• Toshiba Corporation

• Samsung

• General Electric Company

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• GE Healthcare

• Anke Biotechnology

• Neusoft Medical System Co. Ltd

• Philips Healthcare

• Carl Zeiss Meditec

• Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd

• NeuroLogica Corporation

• Hitachi Medical System America, Inc.

• iThera Medical GmbH

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Computed Tomography Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Computed Tomography Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Computed Tomography Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Computed Tomography Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Computed Tomography Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Computed Tomography Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Computed Tomography Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Computed Tomography by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Computed Tomography Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Computed Tomography Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Computed Tomography Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Computed Tomography Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-computed-tomography-market/3376/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com