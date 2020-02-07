Global Computed Tomography Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Computed Tomography Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 4.98 Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX %.
Computed Tomography Market is segmented by product type, application, end user and geography. By-product is classified as low slice CT scanner (<64 slices), medium slice CT scanner (64 slices), high slice CT scanner (>64 slices). Applications are cardiovascular applications, abdomen, and pelvic application, pulmonary angiogram, neurovascular application, spinal application, musculoskeletal application, oncology. End users are splits into diagnostic centers, hospitals. Geography-wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Global computed tomography market is driven by the following factors such as growing the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic disorders and Cancer. Increasing the popularity in diagnostic centres and increase demand for high quality of health care delivery. In that advances in digital imaging technology and significance for screening and early diagnosis of chronic cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Rising global geriatric population, technological advances and growing public awareness of health care are vital driving factors. Regulatory frameworks and lack of adequate reimbursement are major restraints of computed tomography market.
Based on product type, Low Slice CT scanner (<64 slices) segment is estimated to reach a significant market valuation by the end of the year of assessment, so leading the global market. The low dost CT scanner segment was valued at about US$ 500 Mn in 2017. It is projected to expand at a robust value CAGR of 7.9% throughout the period of forecast.
Among geographical regions, North America is anticipated to account for the largest share of the overall computed tomography market. However, APAC to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rising patient awareness on the benefits of CT scanning in early disease diagnosis, ongoing expansion, and modernization of healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries, and increasing incidence of target diseases.
Key players operating on the market are Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Anke Biotechnology, Neusoft Medical System Co. Ltd, Philips Healthcare, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd, NeuroLogica Corporation, Hitachi Medical System America, Inc., iThera Medical GmbH.
Scope of Global Computed Tomography Market
Global Computed Tomography Market, By Product Type:
• Low Slice CT scanner (<64 slices) • Medium Slice CT scanner (64 slices) • High Slice CT scanner (>64 slices)
Global Computed Tomography Market, by Application:
• Cardiovascular Applications
• Abdomen and Pelvic Application
• Pulmonary Angiogram
• Neurovascular Application
• Spinal Application
• Musculoskeletal Application
• Oncology
Global Computed Tomography Market, By End-User:
• Diagnostic Centres
• Hospitals
Global Computed Tomography Market, By Geography:
• North America
• Asia-Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
• Latin America
Key Players in the Global Computed Tomography Market Are:
• Hitachi Ltd.
• Siemens AG
• Toshiba Corporation
• Samsung
• General Electric Company
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• GE Healthcare
• Anke Biotechnology
• Neusoft Medical System Co. Ltd
• Philips Healthcare
• Carl Zeiss Meditec
• Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd
• NeuroLogica Corporation
• Hitachi Medical System America, Inc.
• iThera Medical GmbH
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Computed Tomography Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Computed Tomography Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Computed Tomography Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Computed Tomography Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Computed Tomography Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Computed Tomography Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Computed Tomography Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Computed Tomography by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Computed Tomography Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Computed Tomography Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Computed Tomography Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
