Global Computational Photography Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)

Computational Photography Market is expected to grow from US$ 2.39 Bn in 2017 to US$ 22.99 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 28.6% between 2017 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)



Computational Photography is used to capture high-resolution images, with use of digital computation method instead of using optical process. It makes of different algorithms such as tone mapping algorithms, deblurring algorithms, and matting algorithms to obtain high resolution and high-quality image.

Increased application of software-based imaging technique in machine vision, growth in 4K pixel, and ultra HD technologies, increasing smartphone penetration, further encouraging the adoption of high-end smartphones with advanced cameras, increasing resolution and complexity of image sensors for better image quality, rising disposable incomes and enhanced standard of living are the major factors driving the growth of Computational photography market. However, high costs and low awareness about computational photography techniques are the key factors restraining market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• From the application segment, Computational photography market for standalone camera is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR between 2017 and 2026. Major camera providers, such as Nikon (Japan) and Canon (Japan), are expected to enter into this market during the forecast period, this would further drive the growth of overall computational photography market

• Single- and dual-lens cameras accounted for the largest share of computational photography market in 2016. Growth of dual-lens camera module in smartphones application is the key factor driving the growth of single- and dual-lens cameras market. The camera quality has a significant impact on smartphone buyers

• North America accounted for the largest share of computational photography market among geographical regions. In terms of technological advancements, manufacturing operations, and infrastructure North America is considered as one of the fastest-growing markets for computational photography market. Presence of key players and start-ups in new camera technologies in US is contributing to the growth of market in this region

• Among geographical regions, APAC is anticipated to surpass North America computational photography market during the forecast period. Countries in APAC such as China and Taiwan are leading this region in terms of leading smartphone manufacturers. Advancements in standalone camera segment in Japan, India, South Korea, and Singapore are expected to drive computational photography market in this region

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Computational Photography Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Computational Photography Market on the basis of application, type, offering, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Computational Photography Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Computational Photography Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Computational Photography Market, By Application:

• Standalone Camera

• Smartphone Camera

• Machine Vision

Computational Photography Market, by Type:

• 16-Lens Cameras

• Single- and Dual-Lens Cameras

Computational Photography Market, By Offering:

• Software

• Camera Module

Computational Photography Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Computational Photography Market Are:

• Alphabet

• Apple

• Qualcomm Technologies

• Samsung Electronics

• Nvidia

• Lytro

• Nikon

• Canon

• Sony

• Light

• HTC

• Pelican Imaging

• On Semiconductors

• Almalence

• Affinity Media

• Xperi

