Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market 2020 Industry and Geography – Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

CFD is a software application that helps end-users analyze the flow, turbulence, and pressure distribution of liquids and gases, and their interaction with structures. It also helps in predicting fluid flow, mass transfer, chemical reactions, and related phenomena. CFD uses high-speed computers, and various numerical methods and solvers to simulate the flow of fluids (gases and liquids).

ANSYS dominated the market, with accounted for 42.64% of the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) sales market share in 2016.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

In 2017, the global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ANSYS

CD-adapco

Mentor Graphics

EXA

Dassault Systèmes

COMSOL

Altair Engineering

Autodesk

NUMECA International

Convergent Science

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Personal

Commerical

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Personal

1.4.3 Commerical

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Electrical and Electronics

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size

2.2 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 ANSYS

12.1.1 ANSYS Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Introduction

12.1.4 ANSYS Revenue in Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 ANSYS Recent Development

12.2 CD-adapco

12.2.1 CD-adapco Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Introduction

12.2.4 CD-adapco Revenue in Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 CD-adapco Recent Development

12.3 Mentor Graphics

12.3.1 Mentor Graphics Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Introduction

12.3.4 Mentor Graphics Revenue in Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Mentor Graphics Recent Development

12.4 EXA

12.4.1 EXA Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Introduction

12.4.4 EXA Revenue in Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 EXA Recent Development

12.5 Dassault Systèmes

12.5.1 Dassault Systèmes Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Introduction

12.5.4 Dassault Systèmes Revenue in Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Dassault Systèmes Recent Development

12.6 COMSOL

12.6.1 COMSOL Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Introduction

12.6.4 COMSOL Revenue in Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 COMSOL Recent Development

12.7 Altair Engineering

12.7.1 Altair Engineering Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Introduction

12.7.4 Altair Engineering Revenue in Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Altair Engineering Recent Development

12.8 Autodesk

12.8.1 Autodesk Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Introduction

12.8.4 Autodesk Revenue in Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Autodesk Recent Development

12.9 NUMECA International

12.9.1 NUMECA International Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Introduction

12.9.4 NUMECA International Revenue in Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 NUMECA International Recent Development

12.10 Convergent Science

12.10.1 Convergent Science Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Introduction

12.10.4 Convergent Science Revenue in Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Convergent Science Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

