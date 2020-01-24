Global Composite Testing Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, and Growth Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on the global Composite Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Composite Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Composite Testing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Composites Testing Laboratory

Element Materials Technology

ETIM Composites Testing Laboratory

Exova Group PLC

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Instron Corporation

Intertek Group PLC

Matrix Composites, Inc

Mistras Group, Inc.

Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Destructive

Non-destructive

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace and Defense

Transportation

Building & Construction

Electricals & Electronics

Other (Sporting Goods, Wind Energy, etc.)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Composite Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Composite Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Composite Testing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Composite Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Destructive

1.4.3 Non-destructive

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Composite Testing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Aerospace and Defense

1.5.3 Transportation

1.5.4 Building & Construction

1.5.5 Electricals & Electronics

1.5.6 Other (Sporting Goods, Wind Energy, etc.)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Composite Testing Market Size

2.2 Composite Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Composite Testing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Composite Testing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Composite Testing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Composite Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Composite Testing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Composite Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Composite Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Composite Testing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Composite Testing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Composite Testing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Composite Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Composite Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Composite Testing Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Composite Testing Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Composite Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Composite Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Composite Testing Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Composite Testing Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Composite Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Composite Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Composite Testing Key Players in China

7.3 China Composite Testing Market Size by Type

7.4 China Composite Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Composite Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Composite Testing Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Composite Testing Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Composite Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Composite Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Composite Testing Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Composite Testing Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Composite Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Composite Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Composite Testing Key Players in India

10.3 India Composite Testing Market Size by Type

10.4 India Composite Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Composite Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Composite Testing Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Composite Testing Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Composite Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Composites Testing Laboratory

12.1.1 Composites Testing Laboratory Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Composite Testing Introduction

12.1.4 Composites Testing Laboratory Revenue in Composite Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Composites Testing Laboratory Recent Development

12.2 Element Materials Technology

12.2.1 Element Materials Technology Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Composite Testing Introduction

12.2.4 Element Materials Technology Revenue in Composite Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Element Materials Technology Recent Development

12.3 ETIM Composites Testing Laboratory

12.3.1 ETIM Composites Testing Laboratory Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Composite Testing Introduction

12.3.4 ETIM Composites Testing Laboratory Revenue in Composite Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 ETIM Composites Testing Laboratory Recent Development

12.4 Exova Group PLC

12.4.1 Exova Group PLC Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Composite Testing Introduction

12.4.4 Exova Group PLC Revenue in Composite Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Exova Group PLC Recent Development

12.5 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

12.5.1 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Composite Testing Introduction

12.5.4 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Revenue in Composite Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Recent Development

12.6 Instron Corporation

12.6.1 Instron Corporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Composite Testing Introduction

12.6.4 Instron Corporation Revenue in Composite Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Instron Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Intertek Group PLC

12.7.1 Intertek Group PLC Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Composite Testing Introduction

12.7.4 Intertek Group PLC Revenue in Composite Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Intertek Group PLC Recent Development

12.8 Matrix Composites, Inc

12.8.1 Matrix Composites, Inc Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Composite Testing Introduction

12.8.4 Matrix Composites, Inc Revenue in Composite Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Matrix Composites, Inc Recent Development

12.9 Mistras Group, Inc.

12.9.1 Mistras Group, Inc. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Composite Testing Introduction

12.9.4 Mistras Group, Inc. Revenue in Composite Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Mistras Group, Inc. Recent Development

12.10 Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research Inc

12.10.1 Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research Inc Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Composite Testing Introduction

12.10.4 Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research Inc Revenue in Composite Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research Inc Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

