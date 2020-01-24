Global Composite Testing Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, and Growth Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on the global Composite Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Composite Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Composite Testing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Composites Testing Laboratory
Element Materials Technology
ETIM Composites Testing Laboratory
Exova Group PLC
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Instron Corporation
Intertek Group PLC
Matrix Composites, Inc
Mistras Group, Inc.
Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Destructive
Non-destructive
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace and Defense
Transportation
Building & Construction
Electricals & Electronics
Other (Sporting Goods, Wind Energy, etc.)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Composite Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Composite Testing are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Composite Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Destructive
1.4.3 Non-destructive
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Composite Testing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Aerospace and Defense
1.5.3 Transportation
1.5.4 Building & Construction
1.5.5 Electricals & Electronics
1.5.6 Other (Sporting Goods, Wind Energy, etc.)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Composite Testing Market Size
2.2 Composite Testing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Composite Testing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Composite Testing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Composite Testing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Composite Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Composite Testing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Composite Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Composite Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Composite Testing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Composite Testing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Composite Testing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Composite Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Composite Testing Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Composite Testing Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Composite Testing Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Composite Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Composite Testing Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Composite Testing Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Composite Testing Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Composite Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Composite Testing Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Composite Testing Key Players in China
7.3 China Composite Testing Market Size by Type
7.4 China Composite Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Composite Testing Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Composite Testing Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Composite Testing Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Composite Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Composite Testing Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Composite Testing Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Composite Testing Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Composite Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Composite Testing Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Composite Testing Key Players in India
10.3 India Composite Testing Market Size by Type
10.4 India Composite Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Composite Testing Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Composite Testing Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Composite Testing Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Composite Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Composites Testing Laboratory
12.1.1 Composites Testing Laboratory Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Composite Testing Introduction
12.1.4 Composites Testing Laboratory Revenue in Composite Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Composites Testing Laboratory Recent Development
12.2 Element Materials Technology
12.2.1 Element Materials Technology Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Composite Testing Introduction
12.2.4 Element Materials Technology Revenue in Composite Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Element Materials Technology Recent Development
12.3 ETIM Composites Testing Laboratory
12.3.1 ETIM Composites Testing Laboratory Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Composite Testing Introduction
12.3.4 ETIM Composites Testing Laboratory Revenue in Composite Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 ETIM Composites Testing Laboratory Recent Development
12.4 Exova Group PLC
12.4.1 Exova Group PLC Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Composite Testing Introduction
12.4.4 Exova Group PLC Revenue in Composite Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Exova Group PLC Recent Development
12.5 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
12.5.1 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Composite Testing Introduction
12.5.4 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Revenue in Composite Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Recent Development
12.6 Instron Corporation
12.6.1 Instron Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Composite Testing Introduction
12.6.4 Instron Corporation Revenue in Composite Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Instron Corporation Recent Development
12.7 Intertek Group PLC
12.7.1 Intertek Group PLC Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Composite Testing Introduction
12.7.4 Intertek Group PLC Revenue in Composite Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Intertek Group PLC Recent Development
12.8 Matrix Composites, Inc
12.8.1 Matrix Composites, Inc Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Composite Testing Introduction
12.8.4 Matrix Composites, Inc Revenue in Composite Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Matrix Composites, Inc Recent Development
12.9 Mistras Group, Inc.
12.9.1 Mistras Group, Inc. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Composite Testing Introduction
12.9.4 Mistras Group, Inc. Revenue in Composite Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Mistras Group, Inc. Recent Development
12.10 Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research Inc
12.10.1 Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research Inc Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Composite Testing Introduction
12.10.4 Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research Inc Revenue in Composite Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research Inc Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
