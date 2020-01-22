Global Composite Adhesives Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 | with Top Key Players Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M, Huntsman International LLC, Sika AG, DOW, LORD Corporation, Bostik, Ashland, Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Global Composite Adhesives market is having is face change in the forecast years 2017 to 2024 and the following report will assist you in making a decision regarding the market. This report provides you with the detailed market definition, classifications, applications and what the key market trends are which can make a great difference when it comes Global Composite Adhesives market in this Chemicals & Materials industry. The report also contains the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis of the Global Composite Adhesives market. Top players and brands are making moves such as developments, products launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the Global Composite Adhesives market. A change was seen in the CAGR levels in the historic year 2015, the base year 2016 and the CAGR levels are also certain to change in the forecast years 2017-2024.

Global Composite Adhesives Market accounted for USD 1.15 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Composite Adhesives Market Definition:

Composite adhesives are used for joining, attaching or bonding joints in composite materials such as metal, woods and plastics. These are available as pastes, liquid form and films to meet the demands of a wide range of customers. They are known for good performances in extreme conditions due to their strong mechanical strength.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

• Increasing usage in the wind energy production

• Growing demand for recyclable plastics

• Growing R&D in the aerospace sector boosting the demand for composite adhesives

• Strict environmental regulations

Key Insights in the report:

• Historical and current market size and projection up to 2024.

Market Segmentation:

• On the basis of type, global composite adhesives market is segmented into structural and synthetic composite adhesives.

• On the basis component, global composite adhesives market is segmented into one-component composite adhesives and two-component composite adhesives.

• On the basis of resins, global composite adhesives market is segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, polyamide and others.

• On the basis of applications, global composite adhesives market is segmented into automotive & transportation, wind energy, marine and aerospace.

• On the basis of geography, global composite adhesives market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global composite adhesives market are

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA,

• 3M,

• Huntsman International LLC,

• Sika AG,

• The DOW Chemical Company,

• LORD Corporation,

• Bostik, Ashland,

• Illinois Tool Works Incorporation-Plexus,

• Royal Adhesives & Sealants,

• Integra Adhesives,

• Arkema Group,

• SCIGRIP,

• Dymax Corporation,

• H.B. Fuller Company,

• Scott Bader Company Ltd,

• HERNON Manufacturing, Inc.,

• Gurit,

• HYBOND,

• Permabond LLC. and DELO Industrial Adhesives,

• LLC among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global composite adhesives market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

