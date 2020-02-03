Global Companion Diagnostics Market Provides an In-Depth Insight of Sales Analysis, Growth Forecast and Upcoming Trends Opportunities by Types and Application to 2026

Global companion diagnostics market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 22.50% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The growth in the market is attributed to the rising of chronic diseases, growing demand for personalized medicine and growing adoption of companion diagnostics.

This companion diagnostics market analysis report gives information about company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company for the year 2020 to 2015 under the competitive analysis study. Under market segmentation, research and analysis is done based on several market and industry segments such as application, vertical, deployment model, end user, and geography. The companion diagnostics report focuses on many aspects related to Diagnostic Imaging industry and market. Some of these strategies are new product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, and acquisitions. Before presenting the report to the end users, all the information is assessed and validated by the expert team members.

Some of the major players operating in global companion diagnostics market are

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

Qiagen, Abbott,

Almac Group,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.,

Clinical Lab Products,

Myriad Genetics, Inc.,

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH,

Resonance Health,

ARUP Laboratories,

Life Technologies Tm,

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, QIAGEN received approval on Piqray and fulvestrant combination, which helped to diagnose cancer in the patient. After this approval, Lab corp collaborated with QIAGEN, and broadened QIAGEN market share.

In June 2019, Agilent Technologies Inc. received the allowance of FDA on PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx. This allowance will aid to HNSCC patients for therapy with KEYTRUDA. This approval will expand its use and connect to more patients which will increase company’s revenue.

Competitive Analysis:

Global companion diagnostics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of companion diagnostics market for global Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Companion Diagnostics Market

By Product and Services

(Assay Kits and Reagents, Software & Services),

Technology

(Polymerase Chain Reaction, Molecular Diagnostics, FISH, CISH, Immunohistochemistry, Real-time PCR, Next-Generation Sequencing, Gene Sequencing, In Situ Hybridization),

Application

(Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Melanoma, Urology, Gastric Cancer),

Indication

(Oncology {Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Gastric Cancer, Melanoma} Neurology, Infectious Diseases),

End Users

(Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Reference Laboratories),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

