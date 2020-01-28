Global Commodity Chemicals Market ,Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Commodity chemicals (bulk chemicals) are a group of chemicals that are made on a very large scale and act as intermediates to produce other chemicals, which, in turn are used to produce a extensive range of end-user products including construction materials, adhesives, plastics, apparel and tires.

The market growth is primarily driven by growth in economy of both developing and developed countries. However, strict government regulations regarding environmental concerns and volatility in prices of crude oil and natural gas are expected to hamper the market growth.

“Global Commodity Chemicals Market valued approximately USD 2722.29 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.50% over the forecast period 2019-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Organics

Inorganics

By Application:

Consumer Product

Food & Beverage

Plastic Industry

Mining & Construction

Oil & Gas Industry

Construction Materials

The regional analysis of Global Commodity Chemicals Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The leading market players mainly include-

BASF

DOW Chemical Company

Sinopec

SABIC

INEOS

