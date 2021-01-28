Global Commercial Pharmaceutical Analytics Market 2020-2027 | Industry Analysis by Latest Trends, Forthcoming CAGR, Research by Types and Applications and Forecast

Report Title: Commercial Pharmaceutical Analytics Market 2020 Report Forecast by Global Industry Trends, Regional Overview, Future Growth, Market Share, Revenue, Size, Share, and Forecast Outlook until 2027

Introduction , Pharmaceuticals analytics refers to the use of analytical software to analyze and manage biomedical and biological data from life science industries like hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and laboratories., The global commercial pharmaceutical analytics market was valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2015, and is expected grow at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period. This rapid growth is majorly attributed to growing adoption of new technologies & analytical tools in process streamlining, as well as the growing pharmaceutical industry, especially in developing nations. On the other hand, lack of skilled professionals and high software cost are major obstacles restraining the market growth. , The market is mainly segmented on the basis of type, deployment method, applications, and regions. Market segmentation by types include sub-segments namely, descriptive analytics, predictive analytics and prescriptive analytics. The descriptive analytics sub-segment, valued at USD 817.9 million, held more than 75% market share in 2015. , Market categorization based on deployment methods includes on-premise deployment, and web-based/cloud based deployment. The market has also been segmented based on applications into research & development, marketing & sales, supply chain optimization, internal reporting, and other applications., North America held the largest market share of around 49% within the global commercial pharmaceutical analytics market, in 2015. Europe market, valued at USD 282.7 million, held the second largest market share in 2015.

Key Players: –

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), ORACLE (U.S.), Northwest Analytics, Inc. (U.S.), Wipro Limited (India), Microsoft (U.S.), Allscripts (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), and Fuzzy Logix, Inc. (U.S.).

Target Audience

Commercial Pharmaceutical Analytics manufacturers

Commercial Pharmaceutical Analytics Suppliers

Commercial Pharmaceutical Analytics companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

