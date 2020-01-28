Global Collaborative Robots Market Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

A collaborative robot, also known as “cobot”, is a robot which is intended to aid human beings as a guide or assistor in a certain job. Major factors expected to propel the market are the low cost and better ROI or return on investment of the collaborative robots. Moreover, their low cost has also attracted a lot of SMEs which only adds to the positive growth of the market.

“Global Collaborative Robots Market valued approximately USD 169 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 51.02 % over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

By Payload Capacity:

Upto 5Kg

5Kg to 10Kg

Above 10Kg

By Application:

Machine Tending

Assembly

Handling

Gluing & Welding

Quality Testing

Pick & Place

Packaging

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are KUKA AG, MABI AG, FANUC Corp., ABB Ltd., Universal Robots, Precise Automation, Inc., AUBO Robotics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Energid Technologies Corp., and Rethink Robotics. Acquisitions & effective mergers, and continuous technological innovations are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches are also one of the key strategies adopted by the major players.

