Global Collaborative Robots Market in Automotive Market Forecast, Application, With Sales 2022

Automotive industry has always been the forefront of novel industrial robotics technology. Compared with conventional industrial robotics, collaborative robots (cobots or co-bots) are smaller, smarter, more affordable, use-friendly and flexible automatic solutions for vehicle manufacture. Collaborative robots market in automotive industry is expect to witness a phenomenal growth, with annual shipment and sales revenue from hardware and software growing at nearly 43% or more annually through 2022. An increasing number of auto makers include SMEs are deploying industrial cobots to assist human workforce in their workshops.

Global Collaborative Robots Market in Automotive Industry 2016-2022 by End-user, Application and Region examines the global industrial cobot market in automotive industry through a comprehensive summary and analysis of premium information sources. On the basis of reviewing global economic environments and trends of vehicle production, this report provides an in-depth and detailed analysis of market structure, market trends, market forces, and market segments (by end-user, by application, and by region). In most analysis, historical statistics together with market outlook cover the 2014-2022 period in terms of unit shipment as well as sales revenue generated from hardware and software of industrial cobots in automotive industry. The report also includes current competitive scenario and profiles of major vendors/players.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and discussion of market structure, market overview, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces as well as M&A landscape and fundraising trend.

On basis of end-user, the market include automotive sub-sectors such as vehicle manufacturing, component (auto parts) manufacturing, and other sectors. Vehicle manufacturing process has been so far attracting the majority of new installations, and will continue to do so over the years to come.

On basis of application, the market is segmented into material handling, assembling, dispensing, and inspection among others. Material handling represents the largest application among all the usage of collaborative robots in automotive industry.

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and the rest of world (RoW). Specific analysis and forecast over 2014-2022 have been covered for important national markets such as U.S., China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Mexico. APAC region leads the global industrial cobots market in automotive industry in terms of sales volume as well as annual revenue, followed by Europe and North America. Strongest growth potential also exists in the vast APAC market in the future with China and Southeast Asian countries expected to be the main driving engines for the growth.

The major challenges for collaborative robots market in automotive industry are safety concerns, technological difficulty of improving payload capacity & speed of cobots, and low penetration and acceptance rates of industrial cobots.

Highlighted by 4 tables and 90 figures, this 170-page report saves clients a lot of time on researching global market, and provides valuable information and a thorough understanding of the market’s emerging trends, which are needed to successfully derive critical business decisions, identify and expand business opportunities in the global industry.

Key Players:

Rethink Robotics

Universal Robots

ABB

KUKA

Fanuc

Adept Technology

Yaskawa Motoman

F&P Personal Robotics

Scape Technologies A/S

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Report Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Environment

2.1 Prospects for the World Economy in 2015–2016

2.2 Outlook of the World Economy to 2030

2.3 Outlook of the Global Automotive Industry

3 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3.1 Market Structure

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Major Growth Drivers

3.4 Market Restraints and Challenges

3.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

3.6 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis

3.7 Key M&A Trends and Strategic Partnerships

