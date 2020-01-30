Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market | Expected to reach USD 911.20 billion

Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market By Component (Hardware, Software), Application (Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Chemicals), Logistics (Storage, Transportation), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market

Cold chain tracking and monitoring market is expected to reach USD 911.20 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 13.51% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on cold chain tracking and monitoring market provides analysis and insights regarding factor such as increasing investment in research and development of wireless sensors.

Rising demand for temperature sensitive drugs, increasing preferences of better quality food while reduce food wastage, adoption of genetic drugs thereby increasing accessibility and growing focus on issuing policies by the government are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the cold chain tracking and monitoring market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, increasing usage of automation and cold storage technologies and increasing applications from developing countries will further create new opportunities for the growth of the cold chain tracking and monitoring market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Increasing implementation cost will act as market restraints for cold chain tracking and monitoring in the above mentioned forecasted period.

This cold chain tracking and monitoring market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on cold chain tracking and monitoring market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Scope and Market Size

Cold chain tracking and monitoring market is segmented on the basis of component, logistics and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Cold chain tracking and monitoring market on the basis of component has been segmented as hardware and software. Hardware has been segmented into sensors and data loggers, RFID devices, telematics and telemetry devices and networking devices. Software has been segmented into on premises and cloud based.

Based on logistics, cold chain tracking and monitoring market has been segmented into storage and transportation. Storage has been further segmented into warehouses and cold containers. Transportation has been further segmented into airways, waterways, roadways and railways.

On the basis of application, cold chain tracking and monitoring market has been segmented into pharmaceuticals and healthcare, food & beverages, chemicals. Pharmaceuticals and healthcare has been further segmented into vaccines, biobanks, medicine and drugs. Food & beverages has been further segmented into fruits and vegetables, meat and seafood, poultry and dairy products, processed food.

Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Country Level Analysis

Cold chain tracking and monitoring market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, component, logistics and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the cold chain tracking and monitoring market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America will dominate the cold chain tracking and monitoring market due to increasing preferences to improve the quality of food while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 because of increasing population, rapid industrialization and increasing demand of processed and canned food.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Share Analysis

Cold chain tracking and monitoring market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to cold chain tracking and monitoring market.

