Cognitive Media Market: Summary

The Global Cognitive Media Market is estimated to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 26.8%, states forencis research (FSR). Cognitive is a system which helps to interact with humans naturally. It is used for data mining, natural language processing and visual recognition. It can connect and understand things which help in decision making and problem-solving. Cognitive includes all conscious and unconscious process such as recognizing, perceiving and conceiving. Cognitive media helps in the understanding of the various products. Some Key Players in Cognitive Media Market are IBM Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Salesforce.com, inc, Adobe Inc, Baidu Research, Veritone, Inc, Albert Corporation and Other Key Companies.

Cognitive Media Market: Drivers & Challenges

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Cognitive Computing

Rising demand for cognitive computing technology in the media sector is projected to automate and simplify the workflow which will drive the cognitive media market. Also, the manual process which is time consuming and expensive work, therefore, to improve and enhance work efficiency the media sector is adopting the AI-based solution.Hence, rising demand for cognitive computing is expected to surge the cognitive media market during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Machine Learning

Machine learning helps media and advertising sector to predict customer demand by correlating the data. Also, machine learning enables the content writer to be more productive and efficient in the writing content which may help them to increase revenue streams. Natural language processing (NLP) and Natural Language Generation (NLG) are the two technologies used for content creation. Therefore, increasing demand for machine learning is expected to drive the Cognitive Media Market during the forecast period

Market Challenges:

Lack of Human Expertise

With new emerging technology a major limiting factor is the lack of human expertise for data privacy, artificial intelligence and for programming sector. Also, there is a limited number of professionals skilled in the AI market. Hence the lack of human expertise may hinder the growth of cognitive computing in the media sector.

Cognitive Media Market: Key Segments

Based on Deployment Type: Cloud and On-Premises.

Based on Technology Type: Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning and Deep Learning.

Based on Component: Solution and Services

Based on Application: Predictive Modelling, Forecasting, Document Analysis, Transcription, Fraud Detection, Online Gaming, Security Management and Others

Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.

Cognitive Media Market: Report Scope

The report on the cognitive media market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Cognitive Media Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Cognitive Media Market, By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

Cognitive Media Market, By Technology Type

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Cognitive Media Market, By Component

Solution

Services

Cognitive Media Market, By Application

Predictive Modelling

Forecasting

Document Analysis

Transcription

Fraud Detection

Online Gaming

Security Management

Others

Cognitive Media Market, By Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

