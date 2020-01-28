Global Cognitive Data Management Market May Set New Growth|Cognizant Microsoft Infosys Veritas, Wipro, Datum, Reltio, Talend, HPE, Oracle, Saksoft,

Cognitive Data Management market report consists of market analysis by regions, especially North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India, focusing top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer. The report also includes the market drivers and market restraints that are derived from SWOT analysis. This market research report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. Cognitive Data Management report showcases all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market.

The Global Cognitive Data Management Market was valued at USD 524.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1,643.2 million in, growing at a healthy CAGR of 30.1% for the forecast period Global Cognitive Data Management Market, By Component (Solutions and Service), Business Function (Operations, Sales & Marketing, Finance, Legal, Human Resource), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Telecom, IT, Media, Government & Legal Services, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-cognitive-data-management-market&DP

Product definition-:The data management is the primary and most important task of IT but is also been sadly undervalued and largely ignored. The cognitive data management helps in looking for leverages because of the recent advancements made in the cognitive computing to automate the overall manual activities within data management. As the technologies are being developed, the complex data volume is also increasing. To reduce the administrative burden that is imposed by data management the cognitive data management are used. For providing the contemporary data management strategy, synchronizing with the storage resources management engine, and data management policy framework, the cognitive management is used. In 2016, RAVN Systems launched RAVN Connect Enterprise with Google Search Appliance replacement program. This RAVN Connect Enterprise can connect enterprise which differs from other search solutions with its cognitive features and undertakes enterprise search and unstructured data management. Hence, the market for data management is increasing due developments in computing technology and advanced analytics.

Top 10 Companies in the Global Cognitive Data Management Market Research Report:

IBM

Salesforce

SAP SE

Informatica

SAS

Cognizant

Microsoft

Infosys

Veritas,

Wipro,

Datum,

Reltio,

Talend,

HPE,

Oracle,

Saksoft,

Snaplogic,

Strongbox Data Solutions,

Immuta, Attivio,

Sparkcognition,

Expert System,

Cogntivescale,

Pingar, and many more.

Key Segmentation

Component

Solutions

Data Integration & Migration

Data Governance & Quality

Others

Service

Consulting Services

Integration Services

Support & Maintenance Services

Business Function

Operations, Sales & Marketing

Finance, Legal

Human Resource

Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Telecom, IT, and Media

Government & Legal Services

Others

Global Cognitive Data Management Market: Regional Analysis

This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors.

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, Russia, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, and Australia)

Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Market Drivers:

Raise in IoT based devices up-shifting the amount of digital data

Adoption of cognitive computing technology and advanced analytics

Increasing volume of complex data

Streamlining business operations

Market Restraint:

Prevailing data security anxieties

Complex analytical process

Strategic Key Insights Of The Cognitive Data Management Report:



• Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Cognitive Data Management Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Cognitive Data Management Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Cognitive Data Management Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Cognitive Data Management industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue. • Analytical Tools – The Cognitive Data Management Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants. • The 360-degree Cognitive Data Management overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants • Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market.

Browse 220 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Cognitive Data Management Market” @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-cognitive-data-management-market&DP

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]