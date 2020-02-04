Global Coffee Packaging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Coffee Packaging Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

The global coffee packaging market is anticipated to see significant growth during the forecast period, primarily because of the increase in demand for coffee in institutional sales such as hotels, restaurants, office cafeterias, and others. Coffee packaging keeps coffee fresh for longer time and has a direct influence on the taste of the beans. Furthermore, every coffee producing company needs to differentiate itself from its competitors and packaging is one of the easiest ways to achieve it.

Manufacturers in coffee packaging market are inclined more towards making their products user friendly. Additionally, because of the rising concern towards obesity and other health problems, the demand for functional beverages such as ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee is recently gaining popularity worldwide. On account of its low calorie content, there are increasing chances of boosting adoption of ready-to-drink coffee in future.

Among material types, the paper and paper board segment is the fastest rising material segment among all the coffee packaging material formats. This segment is expected to enlarge at a promising CAGR of XX % throughout the forecast period. Increasing demand for viable packaging is one of the key factors influencing the penetration of paper and paper board in the coffee packaging.

Geographically, Europe leads the global coffee packaging market by value and volume. The demand for coffee is enormous in this region, as a large number of people prefer consuming coffee on a daily basis. Germany is the main contributor in the European coffee packaging market. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to expand at a lucrative CAGR of XX % during 2018-2026, led by India and China as the major contributors. The RTD coffee is one of the major soft drinks category in Japan, and over half of global sales still happen there. This is anticipated to drive the demand for coffee packaging market in this region. Many countries around the world are increasingly implementing severe laws and regulations regarding coffee packaging.

The report covers detailed insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the market, and the numerous trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats till 2026. The report offers perceptive and detailed information regarding the numerous key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, M&A, and market footprint. The global coffee packaging market report has been segmented on the basis of material type, packaging type, distribution channel, and region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global coffee packaging market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global coffee packaging market.

Scope of Global Coffee Packaging Market

Global Coffee Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

• Pouches

• Side Gusseted Bag

• Block Bottom Bag

• Stick Pack

• Bag in Box

• Bottles

• Cans

• Containers & Boxes

• Sacks

• Others

Global Coffee Packaging Market, By Material Type

• Plastic

• Metal

• Paper

• Glass

• Others

Global Coffee Packaging Market, By Distribution Channel

• Retail Sales

• Institutional Sales

Global Coffee Packaging Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Coffee Packaging Market

• Amcor Limited

• WestRock Company

• Bemis Co Inc.

• Mondi PLC

• DS Smith PLC

• ProAmpac LLC

• Graham Packaging Company

• Pacific Bag, Inc.

• Crown Holdings Inc.

• Goglio S.p.A.

• Novolex Holdings, Inc.

• Sonoco Products Company

• Co Pack, Inc.

• Sixto Packaging

• PBFY Flexible Packaging

• Dongguan Min Lee Packaging Materials Co., Ltd

• Color Hoyo Paper & Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

• Dongguan Jmei Packaging Company Limited

• Dejili Packing Material Co. Limited

• Shenzen Packmate Packaging Co., Ltd.

