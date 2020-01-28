Global Coated Flat Glass Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Global Coated Flat Glass Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. The Coated Flat Glass Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Flat glass coatings are used for ecofriendly processes as they help save energy and reduce carbon emissions. Additionally, they offer features such as solar protection, self-cleaning, corrosion resistance, and special transmission/reflection properties. Coating technology is used to produce a variety of products such as low-E glass, solar control glass, anti-reflective glass, and hydrophobic self-cleaning glass. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing usage of flat glass in modern architectural designs. Furthermore, growth in original equipment manufacturing in automotive industry is also driving the coated flat glass market. Moreover, increasing demand of photovoltaic cells, solar panels and E-glass is represents significant growth opportunities in the coated flat glass market. However, volatility in price of raw material and absence of suitable logistic supply chain management in some of the developing countries are expected to hamper the market growth. Additionally.

“Global Coated Flat Glass Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of 5.72% over the forecast period 2019-2025.”

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below: http://www.digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5891-global-coated-flat-glass-market

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Self-Cleaning Glass

Mirrored Glass

Low-E Glass

Extra Clear Glass

Laminated Glass

Solar Control Glass

By Application:

Buildings

Solar Energy

Automotive

Others

By Technology:

Sol-gel Technology

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)

Others

The regional analysis of Global Coated Flat Glass Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2025 due to the increasing demand for flat glass coatings across various Asian countries such as India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore.

The major market player included in this report are:

Saint-Gobain

AGC Glass

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd

Taiwan Glass Group

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd

Carlex Glass

Pilkington Group Limited

CSG Holding Co., Ltd

Guardian Industries Corp

SCHOTT

Scheuten Glas

Corning

Cardinal Glass Industries

Magna International

About Digits N Markets:



Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.



Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: [email protected]

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com