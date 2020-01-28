Global CNS Therapeutics Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The major driving factor of global CNS Therapeutics market are rising cases of mental illness and increasing awareness regarding psychiatric disorders. In addition, expanding geriatric population and rising prevalence of lifestyle associated CNS disorders are some other major driving factors which boosting the market. However, one of the major restraining factor of CNS Therapeutics market is several side effects of CNS therapeutics such as weight gain, insomnia, lowered libido, tremors and agitation which hampers the market growth.

It refers CNS disorders that effect the structure or function of the brain or spinal cord such as Parkinson’s, disease, epilepsy, Alzheimer disease, anxiety, depression and bipolar disorders. There are many key advantages of CNS therapeutic such as it has the benefit to high concentration in brain, it reduces systematic side effects, large drug distribution volume, it has flexible therapy protocol and it has consistent drug concentration. The major trend of global CNS therapeutics market is increase in adoption of new generation drugs.

“Global CNS Therapeutics Market valued approximately USD 82.3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.93% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Neurodegenerative

Mood Disorders

Schizophrenia

Autism

Depression

By Application:

Hospital Use

Clinic Use

Household

Others

The major market player included in this report are:

Pfizer

Janseen Pharmaceuticals

Allergan

Lundbeck

Teva

Camber Pharmaceuticals

Zhejiang Haisen Pharmaceuticals

Jewim Pharmaceuticals

Cipla

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Eli Lilly

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

LUPIN

ZYDUS PHARMS

