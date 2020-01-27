Global Cloud Security Market Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The major drivers for this industry are rising adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), cloud-based security services, rising demands for cloud computing, the emergence of smart cities, internet of things (IoT) trends, and increasing government initiatives.

“Global Cloud Security industry valued approximately USD 4.09 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25.2% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Service Type:

Data Loss Prevention

Identity & Access Management

Intrusion Detection System

Encryption

Security Type:

Database Security

Network Security

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Intel Security, CA Technologies, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Symantec Corp., Computer Science Corp. (CSC), CISCO Systems, Trend Micro, Inc., and IBM Corp. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. Other strategies include new product developments and focus on continuous technology innovation

