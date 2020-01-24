Global Cloud Security Market | IBM , Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation,

Global Cloud Security Market By Geography, Service Type (IAM, DLP, IDS/IPS, SIEM, Encryption), Security Type, Service Model (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), Deployment Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Application (Financial Services, IT & Telecom, Government, Education, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Market Analysis: Global Cloud security Market

The Global Cloud Security Market accounted for USD 4.1billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Market Definition: Global Cloud Security Market

The cloud security helps the organizations to protect their networks, applications, data and end points from various attacks such as cybercriminals, ransomwares and other threats. The cloud security is one of the fast growing services in the market providing similar functionalities as traditional IT security including protecting the critical data from outside theft and leakage. The major factors fuelling the growth of this market are increasing demand of cloud based services, government initiatives and entrance of new players in the market.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Rise In Adoption Of Cloud-Based Security Services

Growing Government Initiatives

Growing Demand For Cloud Computing

Growing Consolidation, Mergers And Acquisitions

Increasing Threats To Data

Market Segmentation: Global Cloud Security Market

The global cloud security market is segmented on the basis of services into IAM (Identity and Access Management), DLP (Data Loss Prevention), IDS/IPS (Intrusion Detection System/ Intrusion Prevention System), SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) and Encryption. On the basis of service model, the market is segmented into IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service), PaaS (Platform as a service) and SaaS (Software as a service). On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented into public, private, and hybrid. By organization size, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprises, and large enterprises. By application, the market is segmented into financial services, IT & telecom, government, education, healthcare, media & entertainment and others. On the basis of geography, global cloud security market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Company Share Analysis: Global Cloud Security Market

The report for global cloud securitymarket include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Major Market Competitors: Global Cloud Security Market

Some of the major players of the global cloud security market are IBM , Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, CA, Symantec Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., Zscaler, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP , AlienVault, Inc. , FUJITSU, Forcepoint, Dome9 Security Ltd., SKYHIGH NETWORKS, McAfee, LLC among others.

Research Methodology: Global Cloud Security Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst call or can drop down your inquiry. Some of the key research methodologies used by DBMR Research team is Vendor Positioning Grid, Technology Life Line Curve, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Company Sales In Terms Of Hardware, Software, And Services Availed, Multivariate Modeling, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about of research skills drop an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]