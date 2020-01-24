Global Cloud OSS BSS Market | To Rise from Its Initial Estimated Value of USD 13.23

Global Cloud OSS BSS Market By Solutions (Operations Support System, Business Support System), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), End-User (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Architecture (Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Service Assurance, Customer Management, Network Management Systems), Network (Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless, Mobile, MVNO/MVNE), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Get Sample Copy or PDF with (Market Segments, Forecast, Key player’s) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-cloud-oss-bss-market&kp

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the cloud OSS BSS market are Accenture, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Nokia, Oracle, Sigma Systems Canada LP, Cisco Systems, MYCOM OSI, Comviva, IBM Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Netcracker, Optiva, Inc, Tata Consultancy Services Limited., AMDOCS, SUBEX, TEOCO Corporation.

Market Analysis: Global Cloud OSS BSS Market

Global Cloud OSS BSS Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 13.23 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 36.33 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing usage of convergent billing systems is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Cloud OSS BSS Market

OSS/BSS stands for operations support systems/ business support system which provides network and customer data for back office. OSS is used to provide data such as network availability and network data information and BSS provide subscription information. Need of faster deployment and growing awareness about cloud OSS BSS is the major factor for the growth of this market. OSS and BSS provide efficient and reliable offer services to many subscribers worldwide.

Market Drivers:

Increasing preference for convergent billing systems is driving the market.

Low operational cost is driving the market.

Market Restraints:

Risk concerns related to cloud security is restraining the market.

Less adoption of cloud technology.

Segmentation: Global Cloud OSS BSS Market

By Solutions Operations Support System Service Assurance Resource Inventory Management Network Management Business Support System Billing and Revenue Management Customer and Product Management Service Fulfilment

By Service Professional Services Managed Services

By Deployment Model Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud

By End- User Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Architecture Revenue Management Service Fulfilment Service Assurance Customer Management Network Management Systems

By Network Cable & Satellite Fixed & Wireless Mobile MVNO/MVNE



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, Tata Consultancy services announced the launch of their new version of HOBS (Hosted OSS/BSS) which is a TM Forum certified platform for digital enterprises. They will provide digital providers to simplify their processes, increase customer experience and to launch new digital services. The main aim is to provide security & privacy and a cloud based architecture business model.

In March 2015, Wipro Ltd announced that along with Orga Systems they are able to create a pre- integrated BSS solution. Wipro’s Open MVNO ‘Telco-in-a-box’ will provide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Communication Service Providers (CSP) in mobile fixed broadband spaces and in postpaid and prepaid segments. The main aim is that through end- to- end solutions provide business value to the customers.

Competitive Analysis

Global cloud OSS BSS market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cloud OSS BSS market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Get Customization Before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-cloud-oss-bss-market&kp

Research Methodology

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]