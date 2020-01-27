Global Cloud Migration Services Market Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The growing penetration of cloud computing is one of the major factors driving the industry. Many other prominent technologies, like the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and serverless architecture are also increasing the demand for cloud migration solutions and services among enterprises notably.

“Global Cloud Migration industry valued approximately USD 2.82 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.93% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Service Type:

Cloud Integration

Application Management & Monitoring

Disaster Recovery

Professional Service

Managed Service

By Application:

Project Management

Storage Management

Performance Management

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Google Inc., Amazon Web Services, CISCO Systems, Microsoft Corp., IBM Co., Informatica, DXC, and VM Ware. Collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. Other strategies include new product developments and focus on continuous technology innovation.

