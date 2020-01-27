Global Cloud Migration Market – By Key Players Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Future Forecast !!

Global Cloud Migration Market By Type of Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Type of Service (PaaS, IaaS, SaaS), End User Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Other End-user Verticals), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The major players covered in the cloud migration market report are Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco, Cognizant, DXC Technology Company, Evolve IP, LLC., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, RACKSPACE US, INC., Flexera, Tech Mahindra Limited, VMware, Inc, WSM International, OpenStack Foundation, RiverMeadow Software, Inc., Zerto Ltd., Informatica, NTT DATA, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cloud Migration Market

Cloud migration market is expected to reach USD 2,313.72 million by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 28.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on cloud migration market provides analysis and insights that will helps in the growth of the market due to increasing investment from small and medium enterprises.

Cloud migration is a type of application that is being used in process of moving data and other applications. Cloud migration is used by various industries such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, other.

Increasing usage of BYOD (brings your own device), rising benefits of cloud in large, medium and small organisations, adoption of cloud computing technology and introduction of new automation tools are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the cloud migration market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Lack of data security services and interoperability issue are acting as market restraints for cloud migration in the above mentioned forecasted period.

This cloud migration market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research cloud migration market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Cloud Migration Market Scope and Market Size

Cloud migration market is segmented on the basis of type of deployment, enterprise size, type of service and end user vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Cloud migration market on the basis of type of deployment has been segmented as public, private and hybrid.

Based on enterprise size, cloud migration market has been segmented into small and medium enterprises (SMES) and large enterprises.

On the basis of type of service, cloud migration market has been segmented into PaaS, IaaS, SaaS.

Cloud migration has also been segmented on the basis of end user vertical into BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, other end-user verticals.

Cloud Migration Market Country Level Analysis

Cloud migration market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type of deployment, enterprise size, type of service and end user vertical as referenced above.

North America will dominate the cloud migration market due to increasing adoption of cloud migration technology and prevalence of leading market players in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Cloud Migration Market Share Analysis

Cloud migration market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to cloud migration market.

