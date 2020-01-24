Global Cloud Field Service Management Market | Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

Global Cloud Field Service Management Market By Type (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Vertical (Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Construction and Real Estate, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecommunication and It, Others) and Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Cloud Field Service Management Market are Industrial and Financial Systems, IFS AB, ServiceNow, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Oracle, IBM Corporation, Servicepower Technologies, ClickSoftware., ServiceMax, Acumatica, Inc., Microsoft, Astea International Inc., Intuit Inc., Sage Group, FieldAware, NewTel., RapidSoft Systems., AI Field Management., WorkWave LLC, SnapSuite Incorporated, among others.

FREE | Get a Copy of Sample Report Now! @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-cloud-field-service-management-market&kp

Market Analysis: Global Cloud Field Service Management Market

Global Cloud Field Service Management Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.92% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the increase in supply to enhance operational efficiency and decrease operational costs

Market Definition: Global Cloud Field Service Management Market

Cloud field service management is a cloud-based software tool that is widely used by various organizations to coordinate field activities. Usually, this scheme maintains record of administrative operations, client services, and others. It also reduces the likelihood of unpredictable issues or crashes and, at the same moment, improves accountability. It is broadly used in transport and operations, design, true property, energy, utilities, health care, life sciences, retail, consumer goods, and others.

Market Drivers:

Increase in supply to enhance operational efficiency and decrease operational costs is driving the growth of the market

Concentration on providing enhanced customer experience and commitment is propelling the growth of the market

Development of IoT is contributing to the growth of the market

Rising necessity effective computing frameworks and moving tasks to the cloud setting is boosting the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Absence of knowledge of cloud field service management solutions is hampering the growth of the market

Complying with the strict regulations is restricting the growth of the market.

Segmentation: Global Cloud Field Service Management Market

By Type

Solutions Scheduling and Dispatch Mobile Field Service Management Reporting and Analytics Service Project Management Work Order Management Inventory Management Warranty Management Others

Services Training, Education, and Consulting Integration and Migration Support and Maintenance



By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Vertical

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Construction and Real Estate

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunication and IT

Others

Get Customization Before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-cloud-field-service-management-market&kp

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Salesforce’s purchased ClickSoftware’s cloud-based field service management and workforce management software to enhance Salesforce’s Field Service Lightning providing for portable workers. The purchase will generate strategic synergies, technological unification and fresh possibilities for development for Salesforce.

In August 2019, GE announced the acquisition of ServiceMax Cloud-based field service management (FSM) systems Takeover offers GE Digital with improved skills to promote its Industrial Internet view, allowing clients to immediately obtain more importance from their property and achieve higher effectiveness in their field delivery procedures.

Competitive Analysis

Global Cloud Field Service Management Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Cloud Field Service Management Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,

Research Methodology: Global Cloud Field Service Management Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]