Global Cloud-based Database Market 2020 Industry and Geography – Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

The market is extremely competitive with vendors competing to gain a greater market share. Players in the market are constantly looking for ways to increase their market share through mergers and acquisitions and partnerships, as well as raising funding. Among them, Amazon Web Services is the leading player in the Europe cloud-based database market with the market share of 32.52% in 2017, in terms of revenue.

This report focuses on the global Cloud-based Database status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-based Database development in United States, Europe and China.

A cloud-based database is a database, as the name suggests, resides on a cloud computing platform. Databases are used to store and manage various forms of data generated by a company. Database services can be provided on-premises or on-demand. On-demand services are known as cloud-based databases, which is gaining increasing acceptance among several organizations. A cloud-based database is suitable for organizations that require immediate access to database services, easy scalability options, low cost, and low maintenance. Service providers offer end-to-end solutions, which help organizations focus on their core business areas.

The cloud database solutions have empowered organizations to focus on their core business competencies by relying on the cloud resources completely. Various cloud databases are becoming relevant as they improve the overall efficiency of the client offerings and reduce the support and maintenance considerably, giving almost total control of operations over the data which is stored.

GIR expects an increasing uptake of the cloud-based database across the globe for efficient and effective storage of databases in the cloud. The adoption of this service is growing with increased confidence of organizations in cloud for critical applications and lower prices due to increased competition. This will help the users to concentrate on their core competencies which will result in better customer satisfaction.

In 2017, the global Cloud-based Database market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Web Services

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Rackspace Hosting

Salesforce

Cassandra

Couchbase

MongoDB

SAP

Teradata

Alibaba

Tencent

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SQL Database

NoSQL Database

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Business

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud-based Database status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud-based Database development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud-based Database are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud-based Database Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 SQL Database

1.4.3 NoSQL Database

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud-based Database Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Business

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud-based Database Market Size

2.2 Cloud-based Database Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud-based Database Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud-based Database Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud-based Database Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cloud-based Database Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cloud-based Database Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Cloud-based Database Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Cloud-based Database Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud-based Database Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud-based Database Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cloud-based Database Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Cloud-based Database Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Cloud-based Database Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Cloud-based Database Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Cloud-based Database Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Cloud-based Database Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Cloud-based Database Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Cloud-based Database Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Cloud-based Database Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Cloud-based Database Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Cloud-based Database Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Cloud-based Database Key Players in China

7.3 China Cloud-based Database Market Size by Type

7.4 China Cloud-based Database Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Cloud-based Database Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Cloud-based Database Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Cloud-based Database Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Cloud-based Database Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Cloud-based Database Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Cloud-based Database Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Cloud-based Database Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Cloud-based Database Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Cloud-based Database Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Cloud-based Database Key Players in India

10.3 India Cloud-based Database Market Size by Type

10.4 India Cloud-based Database Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Cloud-based Database Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Cloud-based Database Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Cloud-based Database Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Cloud-based Database Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Amazon Web Services

12.1.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cloud-based Database Introduction

12.1.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Cloud-based Database Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development

12.2 Google

12.2.1 Google Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cloud-based Database Introduction

12.2.4 Google Revenue in Cloud-based Database Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Google Recent Development

12.3 IBM

12.3.1 IBM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cloud-based Database Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud-based Database Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 IBM Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft

12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cloud-based Database Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Cloud-based Database Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.5 Oracle

12.5.1 Oracle Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cloud-based Database Introduction

12.5.4 Oracle Revenue in Cloud-based Database Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.6 Rackspace Hosting

12.6.1 Rackspace Hosting Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cloud-based Database Introduction

12.6.4 Rackspace Hosting Revenue in Cloud-based Database Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Rackspace Hosting Recent Development

12.7 Salesforce

12.7.1 Salesforce Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cloud-based Database Introduction

12.7.4 Salesforce Revenue in Cloud-based Database Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Salesforce Recent Development

12.8 Cassandra

12.8.1 Cassandra Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cloud-based Database Introduction

12.8.4 Cassandra Revenue in Cloud-based Database Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Cassandra Recent Development

12.9 Couchbase

12.9.1 Couchbase Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cloud-based Database Introduction

12.9.4 Couchbase Revenue in Cloud-based Database Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Couchbase Recent Development

12.10 MongoDB

12.10.1 MongoDB Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cloud-based Database Introduction

12.10.4 MongoDB Revenue in Cloud-based Database Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 MongoDB Recent Development

12.11 SAP

12.12 Teradata

12.13 Alibaba

12.14 Tencent

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

