Global Cloud Access Security Brokers market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Increasing penetration of services based on cloud, features like real-time monitoring apps and capabilities to control the data loss are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market. There is a risk of malware is associated with the data stored in the cloud and this works as a constraint in the market growth. A cloud access security broker (CASB) is a software that facilitates between the infrastructure of an organization and infrastructure of a cloud vendor.

For many organizations, security apprehensions and compliance hinder the acceptance of the cloud-based services. Therefore, the market for CASB is growing. The CASB have a variety of functions out of which some main functions are visibility, data security, compliance, and threat protection. The CASB helps in improving data security by providing visibility into applications and data in the cloud in an organization which includes the data is being accessed by users as well as the device that is being used by those users.

“Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market valued approximately USD 3.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.80% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below: https://www.digitsnmarkets.com/report/5156-global-cloud-access-security-brokers-(casbs)-market

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:By Component:,Software,Services,By Cloud Deployment:,Software as a Service,Platform as a Service ,Infrastructure as a Service,By Industry:,Vertical,BFSI,Education,Government,Healthcare and Life Sciences,Manufacturing,Retail and Wholesale,Telecom And IT, Others.

The regional analysis of Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Imperva Inc, Skyhigh Networks, CloudLock Inc., Zscaler, Inc., Elastica, Bitglass Inc, CipherCloud Inc, Protegrity USA, Inc., Netskope, Adallom and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

