“Global Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market is Projected to Grow Massively in Near Future with Profiling Eminent Players | (Becton, Dickinson and Company Teva Pharmaceutical Indus…More)”

Report Title: Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market 2020 Report Forecast by Global Industry Trends, Regional Overview, Future Growth, Market Share, Revenue, Size, Share, and Forecast Outlook until 2027

Introduction, Closed system drug transfer device (CSTD) prevents the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system and the release of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations outside the system. The exposure of healthcare personnel such as pharmacists, technicians, and ancillary pharmacy staff to hazardous antineoplastic drugs (AHD), has been a great concern for several decades. Many AHDs are carcinogenic, and their prolonged exposure could lead to skin rashes, infertility, miscarriages, congenital disabilities, and possibly leukemia or other cancers. Organizations such as the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and the United States Pharmacopeia have recommended the use of specialized IV equipment called CSTD along with personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, masks, gowns, and biological safety cabinets to minimize the exposure of patients and clinicians to hazardous drugs. The global CSTD market is emerging due to the rising prevalence of cancer cases along with an increased risk of exposure to hazardous drugs for healthcare personnel and several safety guidelines and legislation for the use of CSTDs. However, high cost and adverse events and statutory warnings by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of CSTDs are hampering the growth of the market. , The global closed system drug transfer device (CSTD) market has been segmented, by type, delivery, and end user. , Based on type, the global closed system drug transfer device (CSTD) market has been categorized as barrier-type and filtration-type. , Based on delivery, the global closed system drug transfer device (CSTD) market is further sub-segmented into closed bag/line access devices, closed vial access devices, and closed syringe safety devices. , Based on end user, the market has been classified as specialty centers and hospitals & clinics., The global closed system drug transfer device (CSTD) market was valued at USD 1,523.81 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 19.10% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

Key Players: –

Becton, Dickinson and CompanyTeva Pharmaceutical Industries LtdEquashield LLCICU Medical IncYukon MedicalCorvida Medical

Target Audience

Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) manufacturers

Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Suppliers

Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

