Global Clinical Alarm Management Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Clinical alarm systems are designed to notify the caregivers of potential patient concerns. Also, these systems comprise of accurate, intuitive alarms that are readily acted and interpreted on the clinicians in an appropriate manner. Further, growing awareness of care providers towards increasing MedTech investment and increasing patient safety by government are further augmenting the growth of the clinical alarm management market. Also, favorable government programs to promote clinical alarm also have positive impact on the growth of the clinical alarm systems market.

For instance: As per the CHPSO Organization in August 2017, the Hospital Quality Institute has shared the QuietNight app, a new generation mobile tool designed to measure and reduce environmental noise in patient recovery areas. Also, this app registers and tracks baseline as well as provide actionable guidance when noise levels are moving to inappropriate levels. The app integrates the HQI’s Journey to a Quiet night toolkit that includes best practices to reduce noise and for maintaining a quiet therapeutic environment. Owing to the rising awareness of care providers towards improving patient safety, the need and demand for clinical alarm management systems would increase thereby, contributing towards the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, lack of interoperability and high investment required to build its infrastructure impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period.

“Global Clinical Alarm Management market is valued approximately at USD 457.05 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30.40% over the forecast period 2019-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

The regional analysis of global clinical alarm management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing need for integrated healthcare IT systems to ensure efficient maintenance of data, reliability, data integrity and timely available patient data to authorized person.

The dominance of North America is witnessed owing to the rising cases of alarm fatigues. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income and increased access to organized healthcare, are some key factors contributing towards the growth of the Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

