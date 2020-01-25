Global Chocolate Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Global Chocolate Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. The Chocolate Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Chocolate is a food in the form of a paste or solid block made from roasted and ground cacao seeds, typically sweetened and eaten as confectionery. Chocolate is the most well-known, consumed, and profitable component of the confectionery industry across the world. Based on the quantity of cocoa, different ranges of chocolates are produced worldwide. Rising shift of consumers towards taste preferences and increasing spending on chocolate and other confectionery products, prominently in developing countries are driving the market growth. Significant opportunities in handmade chocolates & signature chocolate-based products are creating lucrative growth opportunities for market growth. Additionally, increasing urbanization and the widespread availability of chocolate and derived products is another factor fueling market growth. The high cost associated with raw material is hampering market growth.

“Global Chocolate Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of 7.1% over the forecast period 2019-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Dark Chocolate

Others

By Application:

Chocolate Bars

Flavoring Ingredient

The regional analysis of the Global Chocolate Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapidly increasing number of air travelers and the vast adoption of smartphones. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Chocolate market due to the increasing adoption of smartphones. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit a higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2025 due to an increasing number of airports in developing countries such as India China and Japan.

The major market player included in this report are:

Barry Callebaut

FUJI OIL

Puratos

Cmoi

Irca

Foleys Candies LP

Olam

Kerry Group

Guittard

Ferrero

