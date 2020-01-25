Global Child Day Care Services Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Global Child Day Care Services Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. The Child Day Care Services Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The child daycare services market includes establishments offering daycare for infants or children. These establishments provide care services for preschool children, and older children when they are not in school. Some of these establishments also offer pre-kindergarten education. This market includes both government and private child care services. Changing the work lifestyle of people, increasing birth rates, increase in workforce requirements and increasing the women workforce are the substantial driving factors of the child daycare service market.

Moreover, an increase in dual-income households, growth of the disposable income and increasing focus on early education and child development are also few factors that exert a positive impact on the market demand of child daycare service over the coming years. Child daycare services develop many new things that can help prepare him or her for school. Young children benefit from having a strict and regular schedule during the day of child daycare centers. Child daycare services also higher cognitive and better academic results of child. It also improves the social interaction of kids with each other in a safe and supervised environment. Children who were sent to care centers by their parents are less likely to be sick when they start school. These factors also increasing the demand of child daycare services in the market. However, safety concerns among parents regarding their child’s safety is one of the major restraints in the market across the world.

“Global Child Day Care Services Market valued approximately USD 170 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8% over the forecast period 2019-2025”

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below: http://www.digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5915-global-child-day-care-services-market

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Community Services

Individual Services

The regional analysis of Global Child Day Care Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share with approximately 45% in 2017 owing to USA have the largest Child Day Care Services markets in this region. Europe is also estimated to grow in the global Child Day Care Services market over the coming years. Asia Pacific is also exhibiting a higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increased demand for child daycare services at a significant pace in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Learning Care Group

G8 Education

Goodstart Early Learning

Primrose School

Nobel Learning Communities Inc.

JP Holdings

KU Children’s Services

PLASP

KinderCare Education

About Digits N Markets:



Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.



Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: [email protected]

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com