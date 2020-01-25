Global Chemical Logistics Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Global chemical logistics market to reach USD 3.6 trillion by 2025. Growing demand for modernized green warehouses in the chemical industry is the key factor triggering the growth of the chemical logistics market over the forecast period of 2019-2025. Also, the rising demand for energy conservation, the private players are focusing on adopting eco-friendly and sustainable business initiatives thereby, contributing to the growth of the chemical logistics market.

The key driving factor for the chemical logistics market is growth in the chemical industry. For instance: According to the American Chemistry Council (ACC)’s Chemical Industry Situation and Outlook presents that in 2017, the U.S. chemical trade increased by 6.2% to $241.0 billion (6% increase) in 2017. Also, the United States chemical exports are expected to grow around 7.2% to $139.2 billion in 2017. By 2023, the trade surplus in the chemical industry is anticipated to reach $71.4 billion. Thus, growth in the chemical industry would generate the need for chemical logistics since the utilization of logistics allows the chemical industry to access a regular supply of both chemical distributors and suppliers from different locations across the globe. As a result, the demand and adoption of chemical logistics would increase thereby, supplementing the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising concerns related to product safety and security offer lucrative growth prospects for the chemical logistics market. However, the high cost of operations coupled with the growing market competition expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

“Global chemical logistics market is valued approximately USD 1.3 trillion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.98 % over the forecast period 2019-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Services:

Transportation

Warehousing

Others

Based on segmentation, the chemical logistics market is segmented into services. The service segment of the global chemical logistics market is classified into transportation, warehousing, and others.

The regional analysis of the chemical logistics market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and ROW. Asia-Pacific holds the leading position in the chemical logistics market headed by India and China owing to the growth in the chemical industry along with the rising urbanization. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in terms of market share. The growth of the Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to increasing disposable income and rapid industrialization. Also, a growing focus to develop industrial infrastructure is expected to supplement the growth of the Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

The leading market players include-

Agility

BDP International

BASF

DB Schenker

C.H. Robinson

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Montreal Chemical Logistics

CT Logistics

Schneider National

Univar

