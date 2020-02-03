Global Cervical Pillows Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Global cervical pillows market size was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Cervical pillows are used to help relieve powerful pain by providing natural as well as correct posturing in supine i.e. back and side-sleeping positions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global cervical pillows market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in global cervical pillows market.

Rising prevalence of neck pain, increasing healthcare spending, and growing disposable income are the major factors that are boosting the growth of the market. On the other hand, lack of economies cervical pain is often ignored as acute problem, which could limit the growth of the cervical pillow market.

Neck pillows are leading the market in 2017. In now a days, neck pain is one of the most common disorders. Neck is synchronised with spine, nerves, and muscles. When neck pain continues for a significant period, it might result in pain in head, shoulders, as well as arms. Further, if neck pain remains untreated, it turns into chronic disorders. According to statistics published by national center for biotechnology information, in 2017 approximately 20.3 % of the world population suffered from neck pain.

The standard segment is dominating the share over 39.0% of market. Standard cervical pillows are more beneficial because this pillows offer different designs for best fit. Different design are more useful to reduce the cervical pain as well as relaxing the head, shoulders, and back. Water-based cervical pillows are expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, owing to the water-based pillows are reduce the intensity of pain, and provide pain relief, as well as improve quality of sleep.

The displacement pillows are projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, owing to the rising cases of neck stiffness as well as sprain in neck muscles. Displacement pillows are also used in situation of injuries such as ligament sprain, spondylosis, and slip disc. Displacement pillows are designed according to the length of the neck, height, body weight, and sleep position.

The e-commerce distribution channel is leading the global cervical pillows market in terms of revenue during the forecast period, due to the growing uses of internet and rising awareness regarding health as well as changing life style. Growing urbanization is also the main reason to increase the growth of the e-commerce distribution channel during the forecast period. Hospital pharmacies is anticipated to be the most attractive market with an index of 2.0 during the forecast period.

North America dominated the market, owing to the increasing working hours in North America, which leads to stress on the neck as well as improper sitting position. Growing usage of electronic gadgets is one of the main drive of the cervical market in North America. Rising occurrence of neck pain and high disposable income are also boosting the demand for cervical pillows in this region.

The Scope of Global Cervical Pillows Market:

Global Cervical Pillows Market, By Product Type:

• Standard

• Roll

• Water-Based

Global Cervical Pillows Market, By Material Type:

• Foam Based Pillows

• Fiber Based Pillows

• Memory Foam Based Pillows

• Others

Global Cervical Pillows Market, By Function:

• Displacement

• Support

Global Cervical Pillows Market, By Application:

• Cradle Pillows

• Neck Pillows

• Side Pillows

• Cervical Rolls

• Basic Cervical Pillows

Global Cervical Pillows Market, By Distribution Channel:

• Retail & hospital pharmacies

• Online pharmacies

• Other

Global Cervical Pillows Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

The Key Players Operating In the Global Cervical Pillows Market:

• Djo Global

• Alex Orthopedic, Inc.

• Mediflow Inc

• Coop Home Goods

• Core Products International, Inc

• Innocor Inc.

• Lohmann & Rauscher

• International GmbH & Co. KG

• PharMeDoc

• Crown Medical Products, Inc.

• CNH Pillow Inc.

• Therapeutic Pillow International

• Arc4life

• My Pillow

• Hall Innovations, LLC.

• Xtreme Comforts

• Cr Sleep

• Malouf

• Carpenter Co.

• Custom craftwork

• J-Pillow Ltd

