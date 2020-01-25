Global Ceramic Tiles Market ,Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

Global Ceramic tiles Market to reach USD 212.6 billion by 2025. Residential replacement, commercial, and new residential are the major application segments of the ceramic tiles market. The residential replacement segment constituted the largest demand for ceramic tiles in 2017. However, a new residential segment is expected to build substantial growth opportunities for the ceramic tiles market during the forecast period. GCC countries, Turkey, and Brazil are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the ceramic tiles market during the forecast period, owing to the rise in construction activities in these countries.

“Global Ceramic tiles Market valued approximately USD 90.9 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.90% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Floor tiles

Walls tiles

Ceiling tiles

Roofing tiles

By Application:

Residential replacement

Commercial

New residential

Industrial

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market ceramiche atlas Concorde S.P.A., Crossville Inc., china ceramics co ltd., Florida tiles Inc., grupo lamosa SAB de CV, kajaia ceramic, Mohawk industries Inc., porcelanosa grupo, saloni ceramics, Siam cement group. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

