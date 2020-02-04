global Caspofungin Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026)

Global Caspofungin Market was valued USD XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 477.84 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Caspofungin MarketGlobal Caspofungin Market Drivers and Restrains:

Caspofungin (Cancidas) is an antifungal drug that works by inhibiting the enzyme (1→3)-β-D-glucan synthase, thereby disturbing the integrity of the fungal cell wall. Caspofungin is administered once a day through slow intravenous infusion and is used to treat against Candida and Aspergillus species infection. Rise in prevalence of candidiasis, increase in usage of echinocandins, surge in disposable income in the emerging countries, and rise in awareness among people about preventive measures of various microbial diseases are projected to propel the global market during the forecast period.

The population in developed countries such as Western Europe, Japan, and the U.S. is aging at a rapid pace. Opportunistic fungal infections have increased in older patients due to they are more likely to receive transplanted solid organs or bone marrow, undergo aggressive treatment of malignancies, and take immunosuppressive medications for dermatologic and rheumatologic diseases. Older patients are less able to handle invasive endemic or opportunistic infections, and outcomes of infection are frequently worse for elder patients as compared to young patients. Increase in the geriatric population is likely to expand the global market during the forecast period.

The rise in awareness about personal care drives the antifungal drugs market growth in India. Additionally, India offers a tropical environment for breeding of diverse types of fungi, and therefore provides a beneficial opportunities to the pharmaceutical vendors to keep the drug market surge with various anti-fungal drugs. Hence, the antifungal drugs market is expected to flourish during upcoming period in India.

The existence of counterfeit drugs and resistance toward antifungal drugs are restraining the market growth at global level. In addition, increase in R&D coupled with funding from the public & private sector is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market growth.

Manufacturers in the caspofungin are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global Caspofungin Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the Therapeutic Indications, the candidiasis segment is projected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to increase in applications of echinocandins in candidiasis and benefits of echinocandins over other antifungals. Caspofungin has been approved as first line of treatment of patients suffering from invasive candidiasis and who are resistant to other antifungal agents. It has been also approved as first line of treatment for different forms of candidiasis such as esophageal candidiasis, intra-abdominal abscesses, peritonitis, and pleural space infections. The preferred use of caspofungin over other antifungals in certain diseases is expected to impel the market during the upcoming period.

Global Caspofungin Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global caspofungin market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Developed regions such as North America and Europe held for leading shares of the caspofungin market in 2018. Presence of key pharmaceutical companies and large patient population can be accredited to high share of these regions. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of fungal diseases and increase in the geriatric population fuel the caspofungin market in North America and Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to rapidly improving health care facilities in countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Malaysia. In 2018, China dominated the caspofungin market in Asia Pacific. The market in India is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of XX% during the upcoming period. Moreover, increase in investment by leading players and introduction of generics by other players are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period.

A report covers the recent development in market for caspofungin market i.e., In January 2018, three companies such as Gland Pharma Ltd., Fresenius Kabi USA, and Mylan Labs Ltd. has been granted approval by the FDA to manufacture generic versions of caspofungin, since the Merck’s patent for caspofungin expired in March 2017. In September 2017, Fresenius Kabi, which is Germany-based healthcare company launched caspofungin Acetate injection in two presentations namely; 50mg per vial and 70mg per vial in the US for treatment of fungal infections indicated in adults and pediatric patients.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global caspofungin market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding global caspofungin market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global caspofungin market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by drug type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global caspofungin market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Caspofungin Market:

Global Caspofungin Market, by Drug Type:

• Echinocandins

• Azoles

• Polyenes

• Allylamines

Global Caspofungin Market, by Infection Type:

• Superficial Antifungal Infections

• Systemic Antifungal Infections

Global Caspofungin Market, by Therapeutic Indications:

• Aspergillosis

• Dermatophytosis

• Candidiasis

Global Caspofungin Market, by Dosage Forms:

• Powders

• Ointments

• Drugs

Global Caspofungin Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Caspofungin Market, Major Players:

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Mylan N.V

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

• Gland Pharma Limited

• Xellia Pharmaceuticals.

• Aspergillus

• Pharmacompass

• Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited

• SVAK Life Sciences

• Centrient Pharmaceuticals.

• Alvogen

• Clinical Trials Arena

• ALTAN pharma

