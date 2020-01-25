Global Case Management Software Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The Case Management Software Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The case management software are the applications that help businesses and nonprofits with managing their customer interactions across social media and other digital channels such as email and contact forms. Using case management software, businesses can automatically collect and organize customer interactions into one easy place, allowing for convenient access and a comprehensive view of each customer. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand in financial firms as the consumers are gaining knowledge about the same.

Also, rising adoption by healthcare organizations to manage numerous cases and technological enhancements are the driving factors of the market across the globe. Case Management software are increased productivity enables greater profitability, it provides protection against the loss of data, it has ability to share information quickly & easily and it helps in team collaboration. These benefits of case management software are also increasing demand of it among its end-user. However, lack of awareness about the software among organizations and lack of skilled workforce are the major restraining factors of the market over the upcoming years.

“Global Case Management Software Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Web-Based Case Management Software

Cloud-Based Case Management Software

On-Premises Case Management Software

By Application:

Law Firms

Hospitals

Others

The regional analysis of Global Case Management Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is accounted the dominant share in the global Case Management Software Market. The region is dominating due to the increasing demand of software in the region. Europe is also estimated to grow at a significant rate in the Case Management Software market over the forecasted period. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan is also expected to grow at higher growth / higher CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising demand from the healthcare sector in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

IBM

Athena Software

Needles

KANA

Social Solution

Themis Solution

AbacusLaw

MyCase

Smokeball

SmartAdvocate

Jarvis Legal

Anaqua

LegalEdge

HoudiniEsq

CosmoLex

