Global Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) Market Analysis And Forecast To 2020 By Recent Trends, Developments In Manufacturing Technology And Regional Growth Overview

Introduction, Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) is a system that provides easy access to cardiovascular electronic medical records (EMR) in images, reports, and waveforms in multiple locations in the real-time, which facilitates virtual cardiac care. CVIS is used to endorse clinical data collected with a high level of evidence-based quality by using the software., Factors influencing the market growth are the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing government initiatives towards the implementation of electronic health record system, technological advancements in CVIS and rising demand for data-driven technologies. On the other hand, high cost of CVIS followed by the need for training can limit the growth of global cardiovascular information system market during the forecast period. , The global cardiovascular information system market has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, end user and region. Based on component, the market has been divided into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of Deployment, the global cardiovascular information (CVIS) system market has been segmented into on-premise and web/cloud-based model. On the basis of application, the global cardiovascular information system (CVIS) market has been segmented into cardiac and peripheral catheterization, hemodynamic monitoring, electrophysiology, echocardiography, vascular ultrasound, ECG/stress/Holter management, nuclear cardiology, and others. On the basis of end user, the global cardiovascular information system (CVIS) market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, cardiac cath labs, and others. , The global cardiovascular information system (CVIS) market accounted for USD 709.80 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period.

Key Players: –

General Electric Company, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, McKesson Corporation (Change Healthcare), Cerner Corporation, IBM Watson Health, LUMEDX, Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Agfa Healthcare), Digisonics Inc., Carestream Health, Epic Systems Corporation, ScImage, Inc.

