Global Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

The industry is driven by growing polymer production on account of increasing the application scope of the construction and automotive industries in emerging economies including China, India, Brazil, and the Middle East. In addition, a favorable regulatory framework placed by various governments for promoting nanotechnology at the domestic level is expected to aid the industry growth.

North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the high demand for polymer manufacturing to improve the thermal, electrical, and mechanical properties of bulk products. In addition, regulations imposed by the government to promote green energy is expected to aid the industry growth over the forecast period.

High manufacturing cost, coupled with an effective R&D base, is anticipated to pose a major barrier for the new entrants. Product innovation and strategic partnerships with buyers are anticipated to open new avenues for the players. However, the dominance of established players controlling the major carbon nanotubes market share is further expected to discourage new entrants.

“Global Carbon Nanotubes industry valued approximately USD 3.43 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.62% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes

Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes

By Method:

Physical Process

Chemical Process

Miscellaneous Process

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Catalytic Chemical Vapor Deposition (CCVD)

High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide Reaction (HIPCO)

By Application:

Electronics & Semiconductors

Chemical & Polymers

Batteries & Capacitors

Energy

Medical Application

Advanced Materials Application

Aerospace & Defense

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Arkema S.A., Arry International Group Ltd. Carbon Solutions Inc., Cheap Tubes Inc., Hyperion Catalysis International Inc., Klean Carbon Inc., Kumho Petrochemical Company Ltd, Nano-C Inc., Nanocyl S.A., NanoIntegris Inc., and NanoLab, Inc. The companies are spending a lot on their research and development programs to keep up with the dynamically changing technologies in the market. Acquisitions and effective mergers are one of the expansion strategies taken by the key manufacturers.

